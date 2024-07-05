Women’s Interpro Rugby fixtures confirmed

Share story:

The IRFU is pleased to confirm the fixtures for the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, which will take place this August as part of a new season plan designed to provide leading players with consistent access to high-level game time.

The four-round series gets underway on Saturday, August 10, in Cork as Munster go head-to-head with Ulster at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 2.30pm). Defending champions Leinster get their 2024 start their campaign against Connacht at home in Energia Park (Kick-off 4.45pm),

Round 2 of the Championship sees Ulster host Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August, 17 (Kick-off 2.30pm), while Munster welcome Leinster to Virgin Media Park in Cork (Kick-off 4.45pm).

A week later, on Saturday 24th, August Connacht face Munster in Dexcom Stadium Galway (Kick-off 2.30pm) and Ulster host Leinster in the Round 3 clash at Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 4.45pm).

The finals day will take place on Saturday 31, August in Kingspan Stadium with the 3rd/4th place playoff kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the final which will kick off at 4.45pm

TG4 will once again broadcast the tournament with Ulster matches to be screened by BBC NI.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will lead into the start of the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League season which will kick off on the weekend of 28, September and serve as an important window of preparation for national players ahead of Ireland’s WXV1 campaign in Canada in September.

IRFU Head of Women’s development, Amanda Greensmith, commented: “Following on from the announcement of the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League fixtures for the upcoming 2024/25 season, we’re delighted to now confirm the schedule for upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

“The quality, competitiveness and excitement has been building year-on-year and we’re looking forward to four weekends of Women’s Interprovincial rugby, marking the start of a busy and important season ahead both domestically and internationally.

“The support of Vodafone as title sponsor and of TG4 and BBC NI in broadcasting the Championship has been a real positive in recent years as the competition, teams and players are given the platform to showcase themselves to a wider audience, growing the sport and building exciting momentum behind the Women’s game.”

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures 2024

Round 1:

Saturday 10, August:

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Round 2:

Saturday 17, August:

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 4.45pm

Round 3:

Saturday 24, August:

Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 2nd September in Kingspan Stadium:

3 rd v 4 th place, kick off 2.30pm

v 4 place, kick off 2.30pm 1st v 2nd place, kick off 4.45pm