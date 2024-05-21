Women’s Four book their tickets to Paris 2024

Share story:

Another boat from Ireland is secured for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta comes to a close in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe and Imogen Magner got the job done, winning the final of the Women’s Four and in turn, have booked their tickets to Paris 2024. Similar to the preliminary race, it was Denmark who got off the start quickest and by the halfway mark there was a clear separation between the top two crew, Denmark and Ireland, and the remainder of the field. In an incredible display of the strength of the crew from Ireland, they turned the race around in the last 500m to take the lead off the Danish crew.

Just three years ago, the Women’s Four raced here in Lucerne for the Tokyo Final Olympic Qualification Regatta. Having won their event in 2021, they went on to be the first ever female team to win an Olympic medal in Ireland’s history by taking home a bronze medal. The focus for Hegarty, Long, Lambe and Magner now switches to the Olympic Games as they prepare for the biggest event in the rowing calendar.

Sanita Puspure misses out on Olympic qualification finishing 5th in the A Final of the Women’s Single. Leading right through the race, it was the final quarter that didn’t quite come together for Puspure. Along with a crab in the final strokes, it wasn’t enough to keep her in the top two qualifying positions and it’s Spain and Switzerland that progress to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, for 22-year-old Konan Pazzaia, his 2024 Olympic campaign ends here after a 6th place finish in the A Final of the Men’s Single. The 2023 U23 World gold medallist had a gutsy start, getting his bow ahead from the get go. Just six seconds separated the crews from the Semifinals and all of the scullers came for a battle in the final. Through the 1500m mark only three seconds split first place and last.

Down to the line it was the Romanian sculler and the sculler from the USA that took the two qualification positions up for grabs. Pazzaia has a bright future ahead and is definitely an athlete to keep your eye on.

Final Results

Women’s Four Final -> 1st + OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION

Women’s Single A Final -> 5th

Men’s Single A Final -> 6th

Qualified Boats for 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Lightweight Men’s Double

Lightweight Women’s Double

Men’s Double

Women’s Double

Men’s Pair

Women’s Pair

Women’s Four

PR2 Mixed Double