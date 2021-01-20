Winter Virtual Race Weekends For All The Family!

print

Join the Castle Virtual Race Series this winter to keep you in tip top shape for when the triathlon racing season starts later this year.

Virtual races will take place across the following weekends starting this week with; The Arctic Monkey (22-24) January, The Polar Beat (19-21 February) and The March Hare (19-21 March).

Each Castle Virtual Series race weekend will feature 27 races across 7 disciplines: triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, aquathlon, swim, cycle and run only, as well as junior race options for the 8-15 year olds.

So, it’s time to get your mojo back in gear and get some of that racing spirit reignited as you take part in a bit of friendly competition during lockdown. There really is a race for everyone from the new to tri to those packing a punch on a podium.

Participants can choose when to complete their race throughout the weekend. Follow your progress with the live leader board and share your experience on the Castle Triathlon social channels. If taking part in a triathlon or multisport event, you can choose to complete the different legs as individual elements or get them done all in one go the choice is yours.

All entries include a race place and a medal, and all individual participants will be entered into an event prize draw to win a fitness hamper of goodies from the Series’ partners worth €500, plus every club with 10+ participants will be entered in the draw for the chance to win a partner hamper worth €500.

Winners will be announced at the live prize giving on the Castle Triathlon Series Facebook Page on Monday’s post race at 6pm which celebrates podium places and notable performances.

Find out more and get yourself on the virtual start line HERE