Wins For Maree and NUIG Mystics At Weekend – Basketball Ireland Round Up

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maree remain second in the Women’s Super League table thanks to a 58-72 point win over IT Carlow Basketball on the road. A tight opening half saw nothing much between the teams in the early exchanges, with Maree leading 14-19 at the end of the first. A big push from both sides in the second quarter saw some quality scores from Carlow’s Alyssa Velles and Kaitlyn Slagus, but these were responded to at the other end, with Claire Rockall leading the charge for the visitors to lead 31-40 at the half. The sides remained in touching distance throughout the second half, with Slagus and Velles dominating for the hosts, but Rockall, Fiona Scally and Carly McClendon put up some good scores to keep Maree in front, and they ran out 58-72 point winners in the end.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

It took overtime to separate Maree and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Maree and Lions finished on 76 points apiece at full time after a ding-dong battle. Lions led the game for three of the four quarters, with Ramonn Nelson and Conroy Baltimore two of the stand outs, but Maree were always right there with them throughout and dug deep in the fourth quarter to level the game up, with Darin Johnson, Kenneth Hansberry and Eoin Rockall all getting some key scores. The overtime period was just as thrilling, with Rockall and Hansberry key to Maree’s win in the end, 87-84.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and Moycullen dished up a thriller in Kerry on Saturday evening, with the hosts just pipping it at the death, 87-84. It was an extremely close game throughout, with Grant Olsson chipping in with a 32-point game for the visitors. Allan Thomas was the standout for Killorglin on the night though, finishing the game with 28 points, and was also on hand to hit the game-winning three pointer in the closing seconds.

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

NUIG Mystics also won out at home on Saturday evening, overcoming UL Huskies 80-72 in a cagey affair. Good work from Ailish O’Reilly, Aoife O’Malley and Rebecca Carmody was the difference for Mystics on the night, as they held firm in the face of big pressure from Summer King and Orlaith Woods of Huskies to hold out to win.

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: December 5-8th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 87-84 Moycullen

Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 28, Rami Ghanem 19, Erik Flood 10

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 32, James Connaire 17, Paul Kelly 12

Half time score: Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 47-38 Moycullen

Maree 87-84 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (after overtime)

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 20, Kenneth Hansberry 19, Eoin Rockall 15

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Ramonn Nelson 19, Jarrett Gray 16, Conroy Baltimore 17

Half time score: Maree 36-44 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Full time score: Maree 76-76 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 58-72 Maree

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Alyssa Velles 27, Kaitlyn Slagus 20, Holli Dunne 4, Miah Ryan 4

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 22, Fiona Scally 18, Carly McClendon 14

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 31-40 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics 80-72 UL Huskies

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O Reilly 19, Aoife O Malley 18, Rebecca Carmody 14

Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 21, Orlaith Woods 14, Sinead Nihill 10

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 44-38 UL Huskies

League Tables

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

TEAM PLD W L PF PA PD PTS Garveys Tralee Warriors 11 8 3 931 792 139 24 Griffith College Templeogue 11 7 4 954 864 90 21 DBS Eanna 10 7 3 796 732 64 21 Belfast Star 11 7 4 914 854 60 21 Coughlan CandS Neptune 10 7 3 821 807 14 21 UCD Marian 11 7 4 884 873 11 21 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 11 6 5 875 917 -42 18 Pyrobel Killester 11 5 6 823 871 -48 15 DCU Saints 11 4 7 828 855 -27 12 Maree 11 4 7 827 882 -55 12 Moycullen 11 3 8 762 848 -86 9 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 11 0 11 827 947 -120 0

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

TEAM PLD W L PF PA PD PTS DCU Mercy 9 8 1 711 564 147 24 Maree 9 7 2 675 613 62 21 Maxol WIT Wildcats 9 6 3 714 614 100 18 Ambassador UCC Glanmire 9 6 3 711 625 86 18 Fr Mathews 9 5 4 646 607 39 15 Pyrobel Killester 9 5 4 654 629 25 15 Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 9 5 4 624 642 -18 15 Singleton SuperValu Brunell 9 2 7 611 668 -57 6 IT Carlow Basketball 9 1 8 519 714 -195 3 Marble City Hawks 9 0 9 449 638 -189 0

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE

Northern Conference

TEAM PLD W L PF PA PD PTS Ulster University 8 7 1 686 519 167 21 Trinity Meteors 7 6 1 575 459 116 18 Griffith College Templeogue 8 5 3 624 458 166 15 Swords Thunder 7 3 4 461 500 -39 9 Phoenix Rockets 6 1 5 372 450 -78 3 Fabplus North West 8 0 8 478 670 -192 0

Southern Conference

TEAM PLD W L PF PA PD PTS Portlaoise Panthers 8 7 1 578 467 111 21 NUIG Mystics 7 6 1 507 432 75 18 Team Tom McCarthys St Marys 6 5 1 357 302 55 15 Tipperary Knights 6 3 3 348 382 -34 9 UL Huskies 8 2 6 450 595 -145 6 Limerick Celtics 11 0 11 639 841 -202 0

Fixtures

Thursday 12th December 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maxol WIT Wildcats v IT Carlow Basketball, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Friday 13th December 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Limerick Sports Eagles v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, UL Arena-Limerick, 20:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v UL Huskies, St Munchins, 19:00;

Trinity Meteors v Griffith College Templeogue, Trinity, 19:30;

Saturday 14th December 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree v Moycullen, Calsanctius College, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Belfast Star, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Saints, IWA-Clontarf, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Maree, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 17:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Waterford Vikings, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West v Phoenix Rockets, LYIT, 16:00;

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v NUIG Mystics, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Tipperary Knights v Portlaoise Panthers, Pres Thurles, 19:30;

Sunday 15th December 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

DCU Mercy v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU, 14:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;