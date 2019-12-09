Wins For Maree and NUIG Mystics At Weekend – Basketball Ireland Round Up

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
Maree remain second in the Women’s Super League table thanks to a 58-72 point win over IT Carlow Basketball on the road. A tight opening half saw nothing much between the teams in the early exchanges, with Maree leading 14-19 at the end of the first. A big push from both sides in the second quarter saw some quality scores from Carlow’s Alyssa Velles and Kaitlyn Slagus, but these were responded to at the other end, with Claire Rockall leading the charge for the visitors to lead 31-40 at the half. The sides remained in touching distance throughout the second half, with Slagus and Velles dominating for the hosts, but Rockall, Fiona Scally and Carly McClendon put up some good scores to keep Maree in front, and they ran out 58-72 point winners in the end.
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
It took overtime to separate Maree and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Maree and Lions finished on 76 points apiece at full time after a ding-dong battle. Lions led the game for three of the four quarters, with Ramonn Nelson and Conroy Baltimore two of the stand outs, but Maree were always right there with them throughout and dug deep in the fourth quarter to level the game up, with Darin Johnson, Kenneth Hansberry and Eoin Rockall all getting some key scores. The overtime period was just as thrilling, with Rockall and Hansberry key to Maree’s win in the end, 87-84.
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and Moycullen dished up a thriller in Kerry on Saturday evening, with the hosts just pipping it at the death, 87-84. It was an extremely close game throughout, with Grant Olsson chipping in with a 32-point game for the visitors. Allan Thomas was the standout for Killorglin on the night though, finishing the game with 28 points, and was also on hand to hit the game-winning three pointer in the closing seconds.
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One
NUIG Mystics also won out at home on Saturday evening, overcoming UL Huskies 80-72 in a cagey affair. Good work from Ailish O’Reilly, Aoife O’Malley and Rebecca Carmody was the difference for Mystics on the night, as they held firm in the face of big pressure from Summer King and Orlaith Woods of Huskies to hold out to win.
Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: December 5-8th
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 87-84 Moycullen
Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 28, Rami Ghanem 19, Erik Flood 10
Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 32, James Connaire 17, Paul Kelly 12
Half time score: Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 47-38 Moycullen
Maree 87-84 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (after overtime)
Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 20, Kenneth Hansberry 19, Eoin Rockall 15
Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Ramonn Nelson 19, Jarrett Gray 16, Conroy Baltimore 17
Half time score: Maree 36-44 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Full time score: Maree 76-76 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
IT Carlow Basketball 58-72 Maree
Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Alyssa Velles 27, Kaitlyn Slagus 20, Holli Dunne 4, Miah Ryan 4
Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 22, Fiona Scally 18, Carly McClendon 14
Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 31-40 Maree
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:
NUIG Mystics 80-72 UL Huskies
Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O Reilly 19, Aoife O Malley 18, Rebecca Carmody 14
Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 21, Orlaith Woods 14, Sinead Nihill 10
Half time score: NUIG Mystics 44-38 UL Huskies
League Tables
BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
|TEAM
|PLD
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|PD
|PTS
|Garveys Tralee Warriors
|11
|8
|3
|931
|792
|139
|24
|Griffith College Templeogue
|11
|7
|4
|954
|864
|90
|21
|DBS Eanna
|10
|7
|3
|796
|732
|64
|21
|Belfast Star
|11
|7
|4
|914
|854
|60
|21
|Coughlan CandS Neptune
|10
|7
|3
|821
|807
|14
|21
|UCD Marian
|11
|7
|4
|884
|873
|11
|21
|Keanes Supervalu Killorglin
|11
|6
|5
|875
|917
|-42
|18
|Pyrobel Killester
|11
|5
|6
|823
|871
|-48
|15
|DCU Saints
|11
|4
|7
|828
|855
|-27
|12
|Maree
|11
|4
|7
|827
|882
|-55
|12
|Moycullen
|11
|3
|8
|762
|848
|-86
|9
|Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
|11
|0
|11
|827
|947
|-120
|0
BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
|TEAM
|PLD
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|PD
|PTS
|DCU Mercy
|9
|8
|1
|711
|564
|147
|24
|Maree
|9
|7
|2
|675
|613
|62
|21
|Maxol WIT Wildcats
|9
|6
|3
|714
|614
|100
|18
|Ambassador UCC Glanmire
|9
|6
|3
|711
|625
|86
|18
|Fr Mathews
|9
|5
|4
|646
|607
|39
|15
|Pyrobel Killester
|9
|5
|4
|654
|629
|25
|15
|Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics
|9
|5
|4
|624
|642
|-18
|15
|Singleton SuperValu Brunell
|9
|2
|7
|611
|668
|-57
|6
|IT Carlow Basketball
|9
|1
|8
|519
|714
|-195
|3
|Marble City Hawks
|9
|0
|9
|449
|638
|-189
|0
BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Northern Conference
|TEAM
|PLD
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|PD
|PTS
|Ulster University
|8
|7
|1
|686
|519
|167
|21
|Trinity Meteors
|7
|6
|1
|575
|459
|116
|18
|Griffith College Templeogue
|8
|5
|3
|624
|458
|166
|15
|Swords Thunder
|7
|3
|4
|461
|500
|-39
|9
|Phoenix Rockets
|6
|1
|5
|372
|450
|-78
|3
|Fabplus North West
|8
|0
|8
|478
|670
|-192
|0
Southern Conference
|TEAM
|PLD
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|PD
|PTS
|Portlaoise Panthers
|8
|7
|1
|578
|467
|111
|21
|NUIG Mystics
|7
|6
|1
|507
|432
|75
|18
|Team Tom McCarthys St Marys
|6
|5
|1
|357
|302
|55
|15
|Tipperary Knights
|6
|3
|3
|348
|382
|-34
|9
|UL Huskies
|8
|2
|6
|450
|595
|-145
|6
|Limerick Celtics
|11
|0
|11
|639
|841
|-202
|0
Fixtures
Thursday 12th December 2019
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
Maxol WIT Wildcats v IT Carlow Basketball, Mercy Gym, 19:00;
Friday 13th December 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Limerick Sports Eagles v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, UL Arena-Limerick, 20:00;
Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 20:00;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:
Limerick Celtics v UL Huskies, St Munchins, 19:00;
Trinity Meteors v Griffith College Templeogue, Trinity, 19:30;
Saturday 14th December 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Maree v Moycullen, Calsanctius College, 19:00;
Griffith College Templeogue v Belfast Star, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;
DBS Eanna v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;
UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;
Pyrobel Killester v DCU Saints, IWA-Clontarf, 19:30;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Maree, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 17:00;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Ulster University v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15:00;
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Waterford Vikings, Mercy College, 19:30;
Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney, 19:30;
Fr Mathews v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:
Fabplus North West v Phoenix Rockets, LYIT, 16:00;
Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v NUIG Mystics, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;
Tipperary Knights v Portlaoise Panthers, Pres Thurles, 19:30;
Sunday 15th December 2019
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
DCU Mercy v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU, 14:30;
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;