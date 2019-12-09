Wins For Maree and NUIG Mystics At Weekend – Basketball Ireland Round Up

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maree remain second in the Women’s Super League table thanks to a 58-72 point win over IT Carlow Basketball on the road. A tight opening half saw nothing much between the teams in the early exchanges, with Maree leading 14-19 at the end of the first. A big push from both sides in the second quarter saw some quality scores from Carlow’s Alyssa Velles and Kaitlyn Slagus, but these were responded to at the other end, with Claire Rockall leading the charge for the visitors to lead 31-40 at the half. The sides remained in touching distance throughout the second half, with Slagus and Velles dominating for the hosts, but Rockall, Fiona Scally and Carly McClendon put up some good scores to keep Maree in front, and they ran out 58-72 point winners in the end.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

It took overtime to separate Maree and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Maree and Lions finished on 76 points apiece at full time after a ding-dong battle. Lions led the game for three of the four quarters, with Ramonn Nelson and Conroy Baltimore two of the stand outs, but Maree were always right there with them throughout and dug deep in the fourth quarter to level the game up, with Darin Johnson, Kenneth Hansberry and Eoin Rockall all getting some key scores. The overtime period was just as thrilling, with Rockall and Hansberry key to Maree’s win in the end, 87-84.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and Moycullen dished up a thriller in Kerry on Saturday evening, with the hosts just pipping it at the death, 87-84. It was an extremely close game throughout, with Grant Olsson chipping in with a 32-point game for the visitors. Allan Thomas was the standout for Killorglin on the night though, finishing the game with 28 points, and was also on hand to hit the game-winning three pointer in the closing seconds.

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

NUIG Mystics also won out at home on Saturday evening, overcoming UL Huskies 80-72 in a cagey affair. Good work from Ailish O’Reilly, Aoife O’Malley and Rebecca Carmody was the difference for Mystics on the night, as they held firm in the face of big pressure from Summer King and Orlaith Woods of Huskies to hold out to win.

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: December 5-8th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League: 

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 87-84 Moycullen

Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 28, Rami Ghanem 19, Erik Flood 10

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 32, James Connaire 17, Paul Kelly 12

Half time score: Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 47-38 Moycullen

Maree 87-84 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (after overtime)

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 20, Kenneth Hansberry 19, Eoin Rockall 15

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Ramonn Nelson 19, Jarrett Gray 16, Conroy Baltimore 17

Half time score: Maree 36-44 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Full time score: Maree 76-76 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 58-72 Maree

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Alyssa Velles 27, Kaitlyn Slagus 20, Holli Dunne 4, Miah Ryan 4

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 22, Fiona Scally 18, Carly McClendon 14

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 31-40 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics 80-72 UL Huskies

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O Reilly 19, Aoife O Malley 18, Rebecca Carmody 14

Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 21, Orlaith Woods 14, Sinead Nihill 10

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 44-38 UL Huskies

League Tables

BASKETBALL IRELAND MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

TEAMPLDWLPFPAPDPTS
Garveys Tralee Warriors118393179213924
Griffith College Templeogue11749548649021
DBS Eanna10737967326421
Belfast Star11749148546021
Coughlan CandS Neptune10738218071421
UCD Marian11748848731121
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin1165875917-4218
Pyrobel Killester1156823871-4815
DCU Saints1147828855-2712
Maree1147827882-5512
Moycullen1138762848-869
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions11011827947-1200

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

TEAMPLDWLPFPAPDPTS
DCU Mercy98171156414724
Maree9726756136221
Maxol WIT Wildcats96371461410018
Ambassador UCC Glanmire9637116258618
Fr Mathews9546466073915
Pyrobel Killester9546546292515
Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics954624642-1815
Singleton SuperValu Brunell927611668-576
IT Carlow Basketball918519714-1953
Marble City Hawks909449638-1890

BASKETBALL IRELAND WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE

Northern Conference

TEAMPLDWLPFPAPDPTS
Ulster University87168651916721
Trinity Meteors76157545911618
Griffith College Templeogue85362445816615
Swords Thunder734461500-399
Phoenix Rockets615372450-783
Fabplus North West808478670-1920

Southern Conference

TEAMPLDWLPFPAPDPTS
Portlaoise Panthers87157846711121
NUIG Mystics7615074327518
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys6513573025515
Tipperary Knights633348382-349
UL Huskies826450595-1456
Limerick Celtics11011639841-2020

Fixtures

Thursday 12th December 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maxol WIT Wildcats v IT Carlow Basketball, Mercy Gym, 19:00;  

Friday 13th December 2019        

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:  

Limerick Sports Eagles v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, UL Arena-Limerick, 20:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:  

Limerick Celtics v UL Huskies, St Munchins, 19:00;

Trinity Meteors v Griffith College Templeogue, Trinity, 19:30;

Saturday 14th December 2019  

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:  

Maree v Moycullen, Calsanctius College, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Belfast Star, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Saints, IWA-Clontarf, 19:30;        

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:  

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Maree, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 17:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:  

Ulster University v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Waterford Vikings, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;          

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:        

Fabplus North West v Phoenix Rockets, LYIT, 16:00;

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v NUIG Mystics, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Tipperary Knights v Portlaoise Panthers, Pres Thurles, 19:30;

Sunday 15th December 2019     

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:  

DCU Mercy v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU, 14:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

