Wins for Galway Seniors and Intermediates in All-Ireland Championships – Commentary and Reaction

It was a good day for the Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams in Kenny Park on Saturday.

The Galway Intermediates beat Westmeath by 1-17 to 2-7 and the Seniors joined Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary in the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship after their comfortable 3-19 to 0-7 win over Clare.

Here is the commentary of the Senior’s win as broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

After the game, Tommy caught up with Galway Senior Captain Roisin Black.

Tommy also spoke to Galway Senior Manager Cathal Murray.

Following the Intermediate’s win over Westmeath, Tommy spoke to Manager Conor Dolan and Captain Ava Lynskey.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Group 1

Antrim 1-8 Waterford 3-18

Limerick 0-6 Tipperary 7-18

Kilkenny 4-17 Derry 0-7

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Group 2

Cork 4-22 Dublin 0-5

Galway 3-10 Clare 0-7

Wexford 7-12 Down 0-7