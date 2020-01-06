Wins For Ballyhaunis, Corinthians, Corrib and Loughrea In Connacht Junior Cup

The 2020 Connacht Junior Cup kicked off over the weekend with four preliminary round ties down for decision across the province.



The All-Senior affair between Corinthians and Ballina ended in victory for Corinthians, with the home side winning out in a high-scoring affair 39-22. Elsewhere there was a win for Ballyhaunis at home to Galwegians 13-3, Corrib overcame Dunmore 22-13, while the Loughrea vs NUIG fixture was conceded by NUIG.



Those results mean the eight fixtures in the Round of 16 are now set in stone, with all the games taking place this Sunday 12th January.

The draw for the Quarter Finals will be held LIVE on Galway Bay FM following the round of sixteen games on Sunday evening next at 5.30pm.



2020 CONNACHT JUNIOR CUP

Preliminary Round (Sunday 5th January)

Ballyhaunis 13-3 Galwegians

Corinthians 39-22 Ballina

Corrib 22-13 Dunmore

Loughrea w/o-con NUIG

Round of 16 (Sunday 12th January)

Ballinrobe v Carrick-on-Shannon

Buccaneers v Sligo

Castlebar v Tuam

Corinthians v Ballyhaunis

Loughrea v Connemara

Monivea v Ballinasloe

OLBC v Corrib

Westport v Creggs

