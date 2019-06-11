White Collar Boxing Returns To The Clayton This Friday

White Collar Boxing is back in the Clayton Hotel this coming Friday night.

The group in the picture have trained diligently for the last eight weeks in the noble art of Boxing at the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym under the watchful eye of Coach Pete Foley, assisted by Coach Liam Connolly.

They are now ready to step into the square ring and show what they have prepared for.

As a special treat for the fight fans, there will be six Kickboxing & K-1 fights on the card also, with one of them being an eliminator bout between Galways Dara Mannion and Limericks Luke Short to see who goes forward to fight for the -69.5kg Super Welterweight Kickboxing Irish Title on October 12.

The associated Charity on the night is “Madra Dog Rescue” for which there will be a big Raffle with lots of prizes up for grabs.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the first fight is at 8pm sharp.

Tickets are available from the Fighters with a limited number at the door.

