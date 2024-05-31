Wexford vs Galway (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Preview with Cathal Murray)

Galway play their second game in this year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship on Saturday (1st June 2024) when they travel to Wexford.

The Tribeswomen got over Dublin last weekend thanks to 0-10 from Niamh Mallon and will be looking for a stronger performance against their old rivals. Wexford, Very League Division 1B finalists this year, came out the wrong side of a nine-point result against All-Ireland champions Cork.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Cathal Murray has been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at McAuley Park, Bellefield, Enniscorthy on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.