Wexford Motor Club Intending On Running Wexford Stages Rally In September.

Wexford Motor Club have announced their intention of running the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally on the 5th and 6th of September 2020. The running of the event will be dependent upon more positive progress with COVID 19 and the planned lifting of restrictions by July 20th.

A Statement from Gerry Bradley, Chairman of Wexford Motor Club was released and says…

“The arrival of Covid 19 in March resulted in the suspension of all sporting activities in Ireland including motor sport. The Irish Governments recent announcement to move to Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery and the acceleration of the lifting of restrictions will see the return of many sporting disciplines. In light of positive progress with COVID 19 and the final phase of the roadmap being brought forward to the 20th of July, Wexford Motor Club is happy to announce its intention of running the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally on the 5th and 6th of September 2020. The running of the event will be dependent upon more positive progress with COVID 19 and the planned lifting of restrictions by July 20th.

“The health and wellbeing of competitors, marshals, officials, spectators and the general public will take absolute priority. A range of additional resources, to manage how the rally will operate strictly within the protocols set down by both Government and Motorsport Ireland, will be in place.

“The Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally is one of the most significant and iconic sporting events in County Wexford while also making a significant contribution to the local economy. The running of this year’s event would help to aid the economic recovery locally – each year the rally is worth €700,000 to the local community which includes €480,000 to the hospitality industry alone.

“Wexford Motor Club would like to recognise the contribution of our stakeholders, Wexford Volkswagen, Wexford County Council and the residents of county Wexford, as without their assistance and cooperation the event would not be possible.

“As always, our thoughts are with those in our community who have been affected by this pandemic, and particularly those who have lost loved ones during the crisis.”