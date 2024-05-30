Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

Westmeath vs Galway (All-Ireland Senior Football ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Jarlath Fallon)

Galway play their second game in the All-Ireland senior football championship round-robin series on Sunday (3rd June 2024) when they travel to Westmeath.

It’s a repeat of last year’s fixture when four points each for Peter Cooke and Shane Walsh allowed the Tribesmen pull clear for a 0-20 to 0-12 victory.

That was the first time Galway beat the Lakesiders in championship, having lost to them in a qualifier back in 2006.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Jarlath Fallon had come out of retirement to play that day before picking up an early injury.  It was a day that also saw Michael Donnellan represent Galway for the last time, and current manager Padraic Joyce was also involved.

Jarlath Fallon looked ahead to the game with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line ‘weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

