8 November 2023

West of Ireland Clubs given tough draws in Round Four of the FAI Junior Cup

The draw has been made for the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup which is the last 64 of the competition. Maree/Oranmore have been drawn away to Knockmitten United or Balbriggan, Knocknacarra have been given a home draw against Kilmore United or Courtown Hibs and Mervue United will also be away from home and they will be travelling to Avondale United.

The other remaining West of Ireland teams have been given tough games. From the Mayo League, Manulla will be at home to Malahide United, Castlebar Celtic have been drawn away to Pike Rovers, Westport United will be at home to Galty Celtic and Strand Celtic from Sligo will be at home to Clodiagh Rangers or Peake Villa

The games will be played the weekend of the 26th of November.

