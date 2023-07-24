Weights Released For Tote Galway Plate

The Weights have been released for the 2023 Tote Galway Plate that will be run on Wednesday Week at Ballybrit.

The weights are headed by last year’s winner Hewick with thirty-four still standing at this stage.

George McDonagh spoke to Jamie Benson of The Tote who are sponsoring the race for the fourteenth year with a €270,000 prize fund on offer.

Entries at Weights

GALWAY Wednesday, 2nd August 2023

(6:40) 214D The Tote Galway Plate (H’cap S’chase)

(Grade 3) €159,300.00 ( 2m 6f 111y – 4yo+)

[MAX 22]

1 Hewick (167) (JJHanlon) ……………… 11,12

2 Kilcruit (160) (WPMullins) ……………. 11,05

3 Easy Game (FR) (159) (WPMullins)……………11,04

4 Fury Road (155) (GElliott) ……………. 11,00

5 Lifetime Ambition (155) (MrsJHarrington) …….. 11,00

6 Andy Dufresne (150) (GElliott) …….. 10,09

7 Final Orders (GB) (149) (GCromwell) …………… 10,08

8 Enniskerry (148) (BConnell) ………… 10,07

9 Visionarian (148) (PFahey) ………….. 10,07

10 Ciel De Neige (FR) (147) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,06

11 Foxy Jacks (147) (MFMorris) ……….. 10,06

12 Authorized Art (FR) (146) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,05

13 The Goffer (146) (GElliott) ……………. 10,05

14 Ash Tree Meadow (FR) (145) (GElliott) ………………… 10,04

15 A Wave Of The Sea (143) (JPO’Brien)…………….. 10,02

16 Gabbys Cross (143) (HdeBromhead) ……… 10,02

17 Fighter Allen (FR) (142) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,01

18 Hollow Games (142) (GElliott) ……… 10,01

19 Hurricane Georgie (141) (GElliott) … 10,00

20 Peregrine Run (141) (PFahey) ……… 10,00

21 Tullybeg (141) (GElliott) ……………….. 10,00

22 Lieutenant Command (FR) (140) (NMeade) ………………… 9,13

23 Upping The Anti (139) (HdeBromhead) ……….. 9,12

24 Born By The Sea (138) (PJGilligan)… 9,11

25 Gevrey (FR) (138) (GElliott) ……………. 9,11

26 Hereditary Rule (138) (JCMcConnell) …………. 9,11

27 Fils D’oudairies (FR) (137) (GElliott) ………………….. 9,10

28 Vina Ardanza (137) (GElliott) …………. 9,10

29 Farceur Du Large (FR) (131) (NMeade) ………………… 9,04

30 Ilikedwayurthinkin (131) (GCromwell) …………….. 9,04

31 Mars Harper (GB) (131) (GElliott) …… 9,04

32 Presentandcounting (131) (DMcCain (inGB)) ……… 9,04

33 Streets Of Doyen (131) (TGibney) ….. 9,04

34 Pakens Rock (126) (BTMurphy) ……… 8,13