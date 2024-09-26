Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Weekly Hurling Chat on Galway Bay FM

Share story:
Weekly Hurling Chat on Galway Bay FM
Hurling chat this week looks at the Preliminary Quarter Finals in both the Senior and Intermediate championships as well as the relegation battles. Andy Coen, Darren Kelly, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh also chat about the Senior B championship quarter finals and all the thrills and spills of last weekend. The lads also pay tribute to the late Micheal Linnane from Gort who was a great figure in Galway hurling. Tune in to Hurling Chat!

Share story:

Connacht looking forward to visit of South African Sharks on Saturday

Connacht play their first home game of the new United Rugby Championship season on Saturday night when they welcome South African Currie Cup champions the...

Flooring Porter lands the Guinness Kerry National in spectacular fashion

The Galway owned two-time Cheltenham Stayer’s Hurdle champion Flooring Porter left all his rivals for dead in Listowel yesterday as the Gavin Cromwe...

Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final Draw made after Killimor beat Craughwell

Killimor survived last night’s intermediate hurling preliminary quarter final as an Eoin Horan free deep into injury time gave them a 1-9 to 11 points v...

Irish Rugby Internationals Calvin Nash and Christy Haney team to to launch new season of Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme

Link to register for the programme: https://www.tackleyourfeelings.com/schools-programme/ Today, Rugby Players Ireland are teaming up with Ireland intern...