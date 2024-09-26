Weekly Hurling Chat on Galway Bay FM

Hurling chat this week looks at the Preliminary Quarter Finals in both the Senior and Intermediate championships as well as the relegation battles. Andy Coen, Darren Kelly, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh also chat about the Senior B championship quarter finals and all the thrills and spills of last weekend. The lads also pay tribute to the late Micheal Linnane from Gort who was a great figure in Galway hurling. Tune in to Hurling Chat!