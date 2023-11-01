Galway Bay FM

1 November 2023

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Dublin City Marathon – Last weekend’s athletics action featured the Dublin Marathon around the streets of the capital, incorporating the National Championships The 2023 Irish Life Marathon attracted over 16,000 finishers, the 42nd edition of the event. Galway man Peadar Nugent of Athenry AC is one of only 11 runners who continued their record of running every Dublin marathon, completing in 5 hours 43 minutes. Galway ladies were to the fore at the front of affairs, with the talented GCH trio of Maebh Brannigan, (pictured below), with a superb debut marathon of 2 hours 53 minutes, Deirdre Gibbons with 3.02 and Sinead Jordan clocking 3.07, combining superbly, and the squad will hope to see team silverware once results are announced. The Men’s event saw Galway man Vinny McGuinness (pictured above) now with Crusaders AC in Dublin clocking an impressive 2.29, with Kevin Mooney of Craughwell going well in 2.37 Sean Burke of Tuam clocking 2.46 Louis Coyne of GCH with 2.47, and Rob Lennon of Castlegar, home in 2.49, all under the 2 hours 50 mark.

Connacht Cross Country Championships – The final day of the Connacht Cross Country Championships at club level, including the Adult Senior League competition and the Juvenile Uneven Ages championships, takes place in Ballymote in Sligo this Sunday, November 5th.

Corofin 8k – This weekend also features the Corofin Loops series of races, with an 8km and a 10-mile race on the cards next Sunday 5th November. Limited entry on the day available

