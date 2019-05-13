Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Galway 5km Series

The 2019 Galway 5km Series continued Tuesday last in Craughwell AC, with well over 700 athletes finishing the event. Jack Miskella of Craughwell AC was first man home in a fast 16.37, ahead of Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea AC, second in 16.42, and David Richardson of South Galway AC third in 16.47. First lady home was Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH in time of 18.23, with Niamh Hennelly also GCH ,second in 19.46 and Emily Miskella of Craughwell AC third. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC was first wheelchair athlete in a fast 15.36.

The Loughrea leg is next up on the 14th May, with Athenry AC hosting the series on May 21st.

Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships

The second day of the 2019 Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships was held Sunday last in beautiful sunshine in Dangan, with the U13 to U19 age groups taking part in a packed programme of events.

Among the highlights of an entertaining days action were multiple medal wins for many of Galway’s top up and coming athletes. Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC won triple gold at U13 level with some great sprinting and hurdling. David Mannion of South Galway AC continues to impress, as he claimed triple gold at U15 level, as did multi-eventer Conor Hoade of Galway City Harriers who took home triple gold at U16/17 level.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC impressed setting some new Galway records in the field, and claiming three wins at U15 Boys level, and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea was another triple gold medallist in the U15 Girls section. Eoghan Jennings was most impressive in the Field events with three golds for GCH, while Eilis Keogh of Corrib AC was another stand out, taking a triple at U18/19 level.

The track action started with the hurdles programme, where the U13 titles were won by Ella Farrelly of Craughwell and Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC. Evan Moran of Galway City Harriers and Chloe Hallinan of GCH took the U14 titles. At U15 level David Mannion of South Galway won the U15 Boys sprint hurdles crown and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC was a double winner in the sprint and 250m Girls hurdles,while Liam Shaw took the Boys 250m hurdles title. At U 16/17 level Maebh Walsh of Corrib AC took the Girls sprint hurdles and Saoirse Pierce of Craughwell AC and clubmate Ellie Cronin won the U16 and 17 girls’ long hurdles respectively. Conor Hoade of GCH impressed as he won the sprint and long hurdles double, Chloe Casey of GCH won the U18/19 Girls 100 hurdles, with Samuel Ukaga of Loughrea winning the Boys 110 Hurdles. Eilis Keogh of Corrib AC impressed in winning the 400 m hurdles event.

In the sprints, Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC won the U13 Girls 80m, while Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC took the U13 Boys title. At U14 level, Caoimhe Kilkenny of Ballinasloe and District AC won the Girls title, while Cian McNelis of Athenry AC won the Boys event. At U15 level Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC and Mathieu Madden of GCH won gold, while in the U16/17 ages, Andrew Egan of GCH and Aisling Geaney of South Galway AC produced super-fast runs to win County titles. At U18/19 level Aoibhe Deeley of GCH, took gold.

Over 200m, there were second wins of the day for both Caoimhe Kilkenny of Ballinasloe and Evan Moran of GCHat U14 level, with golds again for David Mannion of South Galway in the U15 Boys, and Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC in the Girls. At U16/17 level Andrew Egan of GCH and Eimear Rowe also of GCH produced fast runs to win County titles. The aforementioned Aoibhe Deeley also claimed her second title with a victory in the U18/19 Girls 200m.

At 400m, there was a commanding second win for GCH athlete Eimear Rowe, at U16/17 level, while GCH athlete Rachel Hughes and Sean Noonan of Craughwell AC took the honours at U18/19 level.

In the middle-distance races, Myah Gallagher of Tuam AC and Enda Keane of East Galway AC won the U13 600m races. Saoirse Coleman of East Galway AC and Cian MacNelis of Athenry AC claimed the U14 800m crowns.

David Mannion with his third gold won the U15 Boys event over 800m, while Fauve Aylmer of Craughwell AC stormed home to gold in the Girls race. In the U16/17 races the returning Emma Moore won the U16/17 Girls event while Oisin Davis of Craughwell claimed Boys 800m gold, and at U18/19 Rachel Hughes won her first of two gold in the Girls, while Finbarr McFadden ran a big personal best to claim 800m Boys gold in 2.07.

In the 1500m events there were wins for Siobhan Geaney of South Galway AC and Eoin Higgins of Clare River Harriers in the U14 events. At U15 level there was a second victory for the impressive Fauve Aylmer of Craughwell, with Andrew Horan of South Galway taking Boys gold, while in the U16/17 category level Oisin Davis of Craughwell AC and Roisin Geaney of South Galway AC took the honours, In the U18/19s, Ailbhe Miskella of Craughwell AC continued her good season by winning the U18/19 Girls title

At U18/19 level David Hillary of Caltra and District AC took an impressive victory over 3000m, with Eilis Keogh of Corrib just pipping Sarah Woods of Craughwell in the Ladies 3000m

In the Walks, held over a 2000m distance, Roisin Geaney of South Galway won the U16/17 Girls event, with Alana Grogan of Craughwell claiming the U15 Girls and Sean Kelleher of South Galway AC winning the U15 Boys title. Sinead Maher of South Galway AC took the U14 Girls crown.

The field events programme was highly competitive with many new Galway records being set.

In the Triple Jump events, Craughwell AC ‘s Evan Hallinan of Craughwell AC won the U15 Boys, GCH won a double via Aoife Waldron and Conor Trehy as they won the U16/17 events, while Craughwell’s Leanagh Gilligan took the honours in the U18/19 Girls and Richard Kamsen of GCH took the Boys title.

Daragh Jennings won the Discus for GCH at U16/17 level, and Ella Rafferty of Craughwell AC took the U16/17 Girls, At U15 level Caitlin Griffin of Loughrea and Liam Shaw of Athenry AC were victorious, Ellen Bermingham of South Galway AC took the U14 Girls, while at U18/19 level Eoghan Jennings of GCH won gold.

In the Long Jump,Darragh Fahy of Loughrea won an incredible third individual gold, while Ella Farrelly of Craughwell won her second title of the day at U13 level. In the U14 events, Grace Keaveney of Craughwell AC took the Girls title, with Tuam’s Oisin Phelan winning the Boys section. The U15 event saw victory going to Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC and Stephen Mannion for South Galway AC. Conor Hoade of GCH with an amazing third gold and Isabelle Moynihan of Tuam AC won the U16/17 titles. Chloe Casey won yet another individual gold at U18/19 level, with Samuel Ukaga of Loughrea AC taking the Boys event gold.

The always exciting High Jump event saw a most impressive U13 championship record from Darragh Kelly of Craughwell AC taking him to gold with 1.57 metre leap, and a great win for Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC at U13 Girls level. In the U14 section, Sean Liston of Craughwell AC and Grace Bermingham of South Galway AC were winners, while in the U15 competition Tuam’s Jenni Reidy and Mathieu Madden of GCH emerged victorious. At U16/17 level Ellie Cronin of Craughwell won the girls with Ryan O Connor AC claiming gold in the Boys event. Eoghan Jennings of GCH won a second gold in the High Jump, with Eilis Keogh also a multiple gold winner as she took the Girls title at U18/19 level.

In the Shot Putt, Jack O’Shaughnessy of Caltra and District AC won U13 Boys gold, as Shannon Quinn of Craughwell won the girls title, while at U14 there were wins for Loughrea’s Lucy Griffin and Eoin Higgins of Clare River Harriers, a second title of the day for him. In the U15s, Caitlin Griffin of Loughrea continued her winning ways and a new best from Liam Shaw saw them win the titles. Daniel Ukaga of Loughrea AC won the U16 Shot Putt, Joe Mears of South Galway AC won the U17 Boys, while the winner of the U16/17 Girls was Ella Rafferty of Tuam AC.

In the Javelin, Tara Keane of GCH and Peter Horan of South Galway AC won golds in the U13 category while Gaspard Bonnot of Caltra and District AC and Aoife Hession of Tuam AC claimed U14 gold medals.

At U15 levelAoibhe Fahy and Andrew Power, both of Craughwell were winners, while at U16/17 Lauren McNally of Craughwell and GCH athlete Oisin Keane won out. Freya Bohan of Craughwell and Eoghan Jennings of GCH took the U18/19 titles

In the always exciting Relays, there were wins for the girls’ team of South Galway AC at U13 level, and Loughrea AC at U13 Boys, Tuam AC boys and Craughwell AC girls were victorious in the U14 events, South Galway Boys and GCH Girls won out at U15 level, while at U16, there were wins for both GCH teams in Girls and Boys events. GCH again doubled up with wins in the U17 Relays, and finished off a great day for their squads with further honours in the U18 Boys and U19 Girls relay events.

Boston Scientific Marathon

Boston Scientific held a series of four raceslast Sunday at their complex in Parkmore.

Alex O’Shea won the Marathon in 2 hours 58 minutes, David Bohan won the Half Marathon, Pat O Brien took the victory in the 10k, while Andreas Binder won the 5k.

Fixtures

National Track and Field League

Galway City Harriers Men’s team and Galway County Women’s and Men’s teams will all compete in the opening round of the National Track and Field League which will take place Sunday next May 19th in Templemore, Tippperary. Both GCH and Galway Ladies will hope to go one better than their superb second places last year, while Galway Men’s county team will seek promotion to the Premier Division. Team managers for the year are once again Cliff Jennings for GCH and Sarah Finnegan and Sean McDermott/Michael Tobin for the County Galway teams.

Mayfly 10km Oughterard

This Sunday, 19 May, 2019 sees the 7th edition of the Mayfly 10k Challenge, which has a start time at 1pm. The race is held over a challenging course with stunning views of Lough Corrib and Co. Mayo from the height of New village to the beautiful lakeshore route.

Proceeds go towards the development of the local park, Corribdale , which has exercise equipment, walking and running trails and hosts the local park-run. Entries are via the following entry link: https://www.runireland.com/events/mayfly-10km-challenge