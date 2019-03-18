Weekly Galway Athletics Report

International Schools Cross Country

Sean Cotter of Calasanctius College in Oranmore will compete on the Irish Schools Cross Country team at next Saturday’s SIAB Schools international in Santry, Dublin. The talented Craughwell AC athlete makes his international debut, and goes in the Inter Boys race over 6km, which is off at 1.15pm.

World Masters Indoors Championships

The World Masters Championships will be held in Torun, Poland from March 24th to 30th next, with many of Galway’s top masters athletes travelling to compete against the world best.

Ian Egan and Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC, Kathryn Casserly of GCH and Mary Barrett of Loughrea A.C (pictured) will all travel with high hopes of medals in this prestigious international event.

Craughwell 10 Mile and 10k Races

The 10th Anniversary of the Craughwell 10-mile race will take place on Sunday next March 24th, starting at 11am. The Craughwell AC organized event is one of the highlights of the spring road racing season in Galway,and will attract some of Galway’s top distance runners, with the likes of Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC, and GCH athletes Gerry Carty and Jane Ann Meehan all likely to feature.The 10 Mile race also incorporate the 2019 Galway AAI 10 Mile championships which will no doubt be a very competitive affair.

In addition to the 10-mile event, Craughwell AC will also host a 10km event on the same date, starting at 11.15am. Both races have proved very popular in previous years, and race headquarters is at St Michaels Hall in the centre of Craughwell village, with the finish at Gilligan Park GAA grounds.

Galway 5km Series

The 2019 Galway5km series will open for entries on line on Active.com at 8pm this Friday 22nd March. There will be 700 online entries available for general sale and the price will remain at€30 for entry. The series will kick off in on April 30th in Caltra at 7.45pm, and as usual will be held over six consecutive Tuesdays, with the series concluding in Kilcornan, Clarenbridge on June 4th. The entry link is at https://www.active.com/galway-galway/running/5km-series-2019