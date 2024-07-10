Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Share story:

Irish Schools International

A strong International Team from Schools athletes is set to compete in Carmarthen Athletics Track, Wales on Saturday 20th July 2024 in the SIAB Home Countries international. Galway athletes selected include Ben Moran of Presentation Athenry, Daniel Sangodele of the Bish, Tom McHugh of Clifden CS, Angela Cielecka of Taylors Hill, Lucy Hounkponou of Colaiste Baile Chlair, Lauren Kilduff of Gort CS, and Niamh Madden of Portumna CS

National Track and Field League

Three Galway teams competed in the first round of the National Senior Track and Field League held on Saturday last. Galway Men’s squad under manager Siobhan Kelleher attained a superb 1st place in the county division after the first round, while Galway Women’s team under team supremo Sarah Finnegan placed 3rd in the Ladies section. Galway City Harriers men were 12th overall in the Club Men’s section

Among the winners for Galway teams were both Men’s and Women’s 4×100 Relay squads, and the Women’s 4x400m team. Sinead Treacy won the Women’s 400m flat , Laura Ann Costello claimed victory in the 200m, while Abbas Edris took the honours in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase. Leon Ewere for Galway and Andrew Egan of GCH won their respective 200m heats, as did Hamsley Okomah for Galway in the Men’s 100m. The League final is July 28th next.

National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The first of four days of the National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held in Tullamore last weekend, with more success making its way West. Galway City Harriers athletes secured five medals on Day 1 of the Nationals, with Fionn Law outstanding on the day, winning U14 High Jump gold and following that up with Hurdles bronze to cap a great day for the talented athlete. Siblings Louis Jean and Lucy Hounkponou (pictured) both medaled , with Louis Jean winning U13 Boys Hurdles sliver in a club record, and Lucy claiming bronze at U17 level also over the barriers. Also for GCH Michelle Nnadi broke the GCH record for U15s at Nationals with 5.11m in the Long Jump for bronze

Orlaith Mannion who is on her way to the European U18 championships, claimed Gold in the U18 Girls 100m Hurdles for South Galway AC in in a time of 13.99 seconds.

Tuam AC secured medals including a dominant gold by Rachel Treacy who successfully defended her All Ireland 80m hurdle title in Tullamore . The club achieved two further bronze medals, with Aoibheann O’Malley jumping to third in the High Jump and Kevin Munnelly winning his first ever All Ireland medal with bronze in the U18 110m Hurdles in 17.90

Craughwell AC continue to rack up the medals at each National event, with an amazing five Hurdles medals included in their haul last weekend the club won double gold, via Lauren Kilduff at U17 level and Rachel Warde at U16 level, each winning in fantastic times against fierce competition. There was also a fantastic National silver medal for Lauren Kelly in the U13 Girls 60m hurdles The U17 Boys Hurdles saw both with Conor Penney and Sean Hoade podium, winning Silver and Bronze respectively. In the U18 3000m Steeplechase, Luke O’Sullivan added to his national medal haul with a fine Steeplechase Bronze medal