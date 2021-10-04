Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Galway- Cross Country Championships Day 1: The first day of the Galway cross country season took place Sunday 3rd October last at Galway Racecourse, with the Galway Senior /Junior/Masters Cross Country championships and the Juvenile Even ages taking place at Ballybrit on a superb course. The Senior Men’s race saw the huge talent of William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC emerge victorious with a great display of front running over the testing four laps circuit in Ballybrit. Abaas Edris of Castlebar ran strongly in second, with Sean Cotter third home for Craughwell AC, and first Junior. Craughwell won the team title, with Masters wins going to Ger Hartnett, Gerry Carty and David Niland. The Senior Women’s race was a close affair, with eventual winner Ellen Moran of GCH breaking away from clubmate Kathryn Casserly on the last lap of the 4km race to take an impressive victory. Fiona Molloy of GCH was third, with GCH taking team gold, and Olive Gleeson winning Masters gold for GCH also. Pictured above are the Ladies top 3: (l to r) Fiona Molloy 3rd, winner Ellen Moran, Kathyrn Casserly 2nd (all GCH) PHOTO CREDIT: John O Connor

At U10 level, Laoise Colleran of South Galway took gold in the Girls race, with Rory Tauchen winning an exciting Boys race just ahead of Conor Mannion of Craughwell. Alan Hallinan of Craughwell won the U12 Boys event, with Cara Giblin of Craughwell AC winning the U12 Girls section. The U14 races were won by Declan O Connor of Craughwell with a great performance and Isla Day finished strongly to win the Girls race for Clare River Harriers. At U16 level, there were wins for Eva Ruane of Ballinasloe and District AC in the Girls race and Gearoid King of Castlegar took gold in the Boys leading all the way. Bushfield in Loughrea is the venue on Sunday next 10th October for the Galway Intermediate Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages championships for ages U9 right through to U19

Primary Schools Cross Country: Galway Athletics will host a Primary Schools Cross Country event for those schools and pupils who wish to take part. This is an event for 3rd to 6th Class schools around Galway city and county. The Semifinals are fixed for Tuesday 5th October, with the finals on 12th October, in Renmore. Entry in advance only via Schools.

Galway Bay Races: There were big fields at the Galway Bay series of races held in Salthill on Saturday last, a day on which three events took place. The Marathon was first off and Andrew O Neill took an impressive victory in a time of 2 hours 36 minutes, with Dolores Duffy winning the Ladies marathon section in 3 hours 21 minutes. The 10k was next off at 10.30 and saw some great time with Jake O Regan of St Johns AC holding off Sergio Ciobanu to take victory in a fast time of 29.32, with Edel Gaffney of Trim AC first lady in 36.46. In the Half marathon there were two local winners, as Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH won the Ladies event in 1 hour 24 minutes, with Greg Lundon of South Galway winning the race overall in a time of 1 hour 18 minutes

Fixtures: The road racing season takes off alongside the Cross Country season over the coming weeks. This month Galway City Harriers will host their deferred Streets of Galway 8k on Sunday 24th October at 10.30 on the famous city circuit. Entries open on MyRunresults.com. Clare River Harriers host a 5k race October 31st next at 2pm