Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Athletics training resumes

Athletics training resumes through September after a short Summer break. Clubs across the county are resuming and most will be recruiting new members. The focus of the ear; upcoming months will be Cross Country for many with the Castlegar Open on 18th September next and the Galway Cross Country championships to take place early October

East Galway AC 5Km race

East Galway AC host a 5k road race next Saturday 4th September at 6pm in Skehana, on a flat and fast course. Entry is available on popupraces.ie

Irish Life National Masters Championships

The National Masters Track and Field championships take place this weekend in Santry, Dublin, with many of Galway’s top Master’s athletes in action including the likes of Sean Breathnach and Martin McEvilly of GCH and Castlegar’s Ian Egan and Stephen Casserly.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Galway City Harriers athletes travelled North to the prestigious Antrim Coast Half Marathon held Sunday last and came home with several personal best times, in a race in which the Women’s Half Marathon World record was broken by Yalemzerf Yehualaw from Ethiopia (pictured). Ger Cuddy was fastest for the city club as he ran a tremendous time of 72.36, with Arkadiusz Skuipn next for GCH in 78.45 and Louis Coyne in 79.02. Tony O Connor clocked 80.26 , while in the Ladies, GCH’s Neasa De Burca ran 84.08 and Catherine Thornton of Crusaders, now Galway based, ran a fast 82.18.