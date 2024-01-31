Weekly Galway Athletics Report

National Combined Events Championships

Rachel Treacy of Tuam AC (pictured below) won yet another All-Ireland medal after winning a superb bronze in the All-Ireland U15 Combined Events in Dublin last weekend, scoring heavily across the five-event competition. Eva McLoughlin of GCH placed a strong sixth in the U20 Women’s event

AAI Games

Last weekend saw the season opener for many senior athletes with the AAI Games held in Dublin. Cillin Greene (pictured above) of GCH ran an excellent 47.58s to win the 400m, opening his quest for Paris qualification. Nicole Walsh also got her 2024 season up and running with a 57.50s 400m time, again, while National 200m medallist and clubmate Laura Nally is consistently posting some of the fastest 60m times around clocking 7.78s to match a 7.77s posted in the Senior League recently.

Galway Women’s Mini Marathon

The Craughwell AC organised Galway Women’s Mini Marathon 10k event to celebrate the St-Brigid’s bank holiday takes place next Monday 5th February in Craughwell at 10.30 am. Race entry is available on popupraces.ie