Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Upcoming Festive Fixtures

Goal Mile – The Goal Mile Galway takes place on Christmas Day 25th December in Dangan at the RSC track in the University of Galway, from 10 am to 12 noon. The Goal Mile raises much-needed funds for countries stricken by war, and famine and supports thousands of people to survive and develop. Your support is most welcome and you can sign up at www.goalmile.org or just turn up and run and give what you can on the day

Athenry 10k – The annual Fields of Athenry 10k takes place St Stephens Day at 11 am in the town, with a bumper entry of 1500 runners expected. The traditional post-Christmas race attracts a field of competitive athletes, fun runners, and those who meet up every year with friends to take on the 10k challenge. Organisers Athenry AC have their Race HQ at the old Presentation School in the town

Resolution Run – The 14th annual Resolution Run 5k takes place New Year’s Day next in Galway City at 10.15 am and organiser GCH expects a large entry Entry is now open online on the eventmaster website. Look for Resolution Run 5k 2024 – Buy Tickets (www.eventmaster.ie). Race HQ is at the Claddagh Hall with race start and finish at Grattan Road and Nimmos Pier respectively

European Cross Country – Fiona Everard from the University of Galway performed strongly in her Senior debut at last week’s European Cross Country Championships held on a very testing and muddy course in Parc Laeken in Brussels. Everard placed a fine 34th overall and third Irish scorer on the team led home by Olympian Fionnuala McCormack in 4th