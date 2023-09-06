Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Galway Athletics Report 05/09/2023

Mick Molloy

The death has been announced of Mick Molloy from Oughterard, one of Ireland’s greatest long-distance athletes, who has passed away at the age of 84. Mick has the rare distinction of being an Irish athlete to hold a track world record when he ran 2 hours 44 minutes 47 seconds for a distance of 30 miles in 1974. He also represented Ireland in the Marathon at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. A winner of 15 All-Ireland gold medals at various distances, Mick’s incredible trophy haul is now on display in the foyer of Oughterard Community Centre.

Mick Molloy was a trailblazer for athletics in the West, and an inspiration to many present-day distance runners, whose dedication was immense, with him logging up to 150 miles a week in training. His community and peers thrilled when the teak-tough man from Oughterard was selected to run for Ireland in the marathon at the Mexico Olympic Games in 1968

Molloy delivered a gallant performance in that Olympic Marathon – discarding his running shoes at 14 miles due to blisters and carrying on to finish in his bare feet in 2:48:13. Mick finished 41st of 74 starters in that race.

Five years later, in September of 1974 Mick won the prestigious Berchem Marathon in Belgium in 2:18:41 – after taking a wrong turn that required him to race back after the leaders. The following year, 1975, he posted his best marathon time of 2:18:22 when placing 12th in the Kosice Marathon – less than a minute behind Walder Cierpinski who went on to become dual Olympic Marathon Champion in Montreal (1976) and Moscow (1980).

It was in 1974 that he ran one of his most memorable performances when on November 2nd, he set a World Record of 2:44:47 for 30 miles at a track at Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.

Molloy led all the way – posting times of 53:15 at 10 miles and 1:48: 13 at 20 miles and beating the existing World Best Time of 2:47:34 set by Jeff Julian of New Zealand – a 2:14 marathon runner. Mick ran average mile splits of 5:30 per mile for the event that took in 120 laps of the Walton 400-yard track.

Galway Athletics would like to sympathise with his family and recognize his great life and achievements.

Craughwell races:

Craughwell AC hosted both a 10km and 10-mile race last weekend, with large turnouts across both events. Donagh McBrearty won the 10 km in 35.23, ahead of Niall Cunningham and Lorcan Doyle. In the Ladies, GCH took a 1 2 3 with Deirdre Gibbons first home in 39.33 ahead of Sinead Jordan and Niamh O’Riordan. Castlegar AC athlete Abaas Edris won the 10 Mile in 53.48 ahead of Aaron Brennan and Paul Fitzgerald. Visitor Amy Schanz (pictured above) stormed home in 59.26 to win the Ladies’ section, ahead of Jane Ann Meehan and Clodagh Egan. Shauna Bocquet won the wheelchair section with a storming 47.16 time.

Claregalway 5k/10k:

Clare River Harriers Athletic Club have announce that their Annual 10k and this year also a 5k Event is taking place on Saturday September 9th 2023. The 10k will start in Cuirt Na hAbhann (near Claregalway National School) at 6pm. The 5k will start beside the Claregalway Community Centre at 6.15pm. The entry fee for the 10K is €20 online (€10 from each entry goes to Galway Hospice). The entry fee for the 5K is €20 online (€10 from each entry goes to the Claregalway Day Care Center).

Fixtures:

Castlegar AC host their annual Cross Country event on Saturday 16th September next at Galway Racecourse – Entry is available on Pop Up Races online

The 2023 Galway AAI Primary Schools Cross Country Championship Semi-Finals will be held in the playing fields of Nolan Park, Renmore in Galway City on Tuesday, 26th September 2023 from 10.30AM sharp. All races will be completed by 2:00PM. The event is organised by Galway Athletics Ireland County Board to give schools and pupils an opportunity to take part in a fun but competitive cross-country event. The championships are open to 3rd class up to 6th class pupils of both sexes. The finals will take place on the following Tuesday, 3rd October also in Renmore and commencing at 12PM. Entry will be online and all Schools will be emailed details on how to enter by this weekend.