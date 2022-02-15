Weekly Galway Athletics Report

National Intermediate and Masters Indoor Cross Country

The final National Cross-Country event of the season at club level, the National Masters and Intermediate Cross-Country championships was held in Castlelyons, Co Cork on Sunday last, and Galway had great success, with two Intermediate individual medals, amid a host of Masters and county team medals.

Jamie Fallon of Craughwell AC (pictured left above with Evan Fitzgerald of Clonmel AC and Eoin Smyth of Tara AC) secured his second National Silver cross country medal of the season with a great display in the Men’s Intermediate race over 8km. Fallon led the field till half way when passed by the hard charging Evan Fitzgerald who timed his push brilliantly to win for Clonmel AC. In the end, Fallon did amazingly well to hold on for Silver in a fantastic battle with Eoin Smyth of Tara AC. Abaas Edris of Castlegar finished a fine fifth, while GCH place fourth in the Men’s teams

Ellen Moran of GCH placed a super third in the Ladies Intermediate race, showing her class to push away midway through the race to claim a coveted bronze medal. Both Galway’s and GCH fielded Masters Ladies squads, led by Kathryn Casserly to place 10th overall, with Olive Gleeson also well up.

Martin McEvilly continued his amazing run of silverware, winning the V70 competition, with Andrew Talbot of Clare River Harriers a fighting third behind him. Galway’s M35 Masters team won bronze in a hard-fought competition, led home by Greg Lundon with a storming run, with Declan O Connor, Stephen Casserly, Frank King, Brian O Connor and Colm Byrne the scorers.

National Indoor League Final

Galway City Harriers Men’s and Women’s teams competed in the final of the National Indoor Track and Field League this weekend at the National indoor Arena in Dublin on February 12th last. GCH men’s team placed fifth overall, with the Ladies team sixth in what were two highly competitive events

In the Women’s league final, Nicole Walsh, Nicole Quirke, Laura Nally, Aoife Sheehy, Eva McLoughlin and Ella O’Connor, allied to top Masters’ athletes Majella Loftus and Karen Quirke all competed well to secure sixth spot for the Ladies team.

In the Men’s event, Keith Fallon was in amazing form to double up in 800m and 1500m, securing high points in both. Richard Kamson delivered points in no less than three events, in the High Jump and his specialty the Triple Jump and finished with a solid debut over the Hurdles.

Andrew Egan, Rob Meagher, Owen Scully and Rob McDonnell chipped in with sizeable points in the sprints across the 60m, 200m, 400m and 4x200m relays. Not to be outdone team manager Brendan Glynn produced impressive points across Weight for Distance and the Shot Putt, to guide the Men’s squad to fifth overall

AAI Games

The prestigious AAI Games was held alongside the League final, and GCH duo Cillin Greene and robert McDonnell were on fire. Greene ran a sensational sub 46.94 second 400m in the Games in Abbottstown, while Robert McDonnell matched that with a scorching 21.00 seconds for 200m on the same track.

Galway County Indoors

The first two days of the Galway County indoors were held last weekend in AIT. The Juvenile U12-16 events were on Saturday with the evening prior hosting the U17 to U19 and Senior competitions

At Senior level, there were impressive wins via Sinead Gaffney over 800m for Craughwell, Helena O Keeffe of Loughrea in the 1500m, Lorraine Delaney and Arlene Earls of Craughwell over 60m and 200m. Aoibhin Farrell of Loughrea AC claimed Hurdles gold and the Long Jump title, Laura Cunningham dominated the High Jump and Triple Jump for Craughwell and Mary Barrett threw farthest in the Shot Putt for Loughrea.

In the Men’s, the talented Richard Kamson of GCH doubled to win 60 and 200m gold, Craughwell duo Brian Malone over 400m and Justin Lane over Hurdles both won titles.

In the distance races, National Masters champion John Whiriskey won again over 800m, Oisin Davis won a cracking 1500m race in 4.04 for Craughwell, while Eoin Molloy of Castlegar AC took the 3000m in 9.03. In the Field, Richard Kamson of GCH added High Jump and Triple Jump gold, John Toner of CRH won the Long Jump and Tommy Farragher of Corofin the Shot

At Juvenile level, it was great to see hundreds of athletes participate from all County clubs for the first time in over two years at an Indoor event. A huge programme of events saw silverware widely distributed across all clubs.

Among the highlights were Craughwell athlete Alan Hallinan, winning three golds and setting two Championship best performances The Craughwell trio of Emma O’Donovan, Conor Penney and Sean Hoade were standout performers in the Under 15 age group, all claiming double-gold.

For GCH Aisling Tauchen won an unrivalled 4 golds, with Harry Keaney, Evan Moran and Nicole Quirke winning three titles each. Other multiple medallists for the city club included Alannah Joyce, Sarah Donald, Angela Cielecka, Juno Hayes, Lucy Hounkponou, Jack Barry, Daniel Sagodele, Enoko O’Grady, Ronan Duggan, Richard McGrath, Aleksandra Rydzewska, Tara Keane, Aisling Healy and Kelsey Wall.

Tuam AC recorded their best ever County Indoors to win 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 12 bronze medals. Highlights included Rachel Treacy who won three titles in the U13 60m sprint, the 60m Hurdles and the 1km Walk where she set a new Galway Record. Danielle Moynihan had a big medal haul winning the 60m sprint in addition to the High Jump, while her sister Rebecca won gold in the U14 High Jump. Danielle Fitzpatrick had an outstanding win in the U17 girls 1500m walk, and claimed Shot Putt gold.

The O’Callaghan sisters all emerged victorious in their respective 1k walks and all set new Galway records – Cuisle won the U12 1km walk in 5.44.16, Taillte won the U14 in 5.33.82 and Savanagh broke 5 minutes for the first time to win the U15 1km event in 4.57.48.

Clare River Harriers struck gold via Isla Day in the 14 800m, Patrick Lee in the 600 m and Matthew Newell in the Walk, For Athenry AC Sean Doggett and Liam Shaw were standouts, taking home a big handful of medals, PBs and Championship records

South Galway AC had a great championship with huge performances including double gold for Cathal Walsh in the 60m and long jump, Cait Mc Loughlin gold in 600m, and Dylan Henry winning the Shot Putt. At U14 level, there was gold for Sam Taylor in High jump, and old Donnacha Bartley in 1km race walk

National champion Luke Walsh of South Galway won the 800m setting a new Galway record of 2:21 m, and there was Gold for Jamie Cooke in the 60m hurdles. At U16 level, it was Double gold for Amy Rose Kelly over 200m and 60m hurdles and Katie Flaherty won the Long Jump.

Lauren Loughrey and Darragh Fahy were gold medal winners for Loughrea Athletic Club in the Shot putt and Hurdles respectively

Gort 5k

South Galway AC hosted the Gorgeous Gort 5k Sunday last 13th February. First home was Rory Sexton in 16.38, with David Meehan second in 16.54 and Paul Caulfield with 17.18. The Ladies section was won by Jane Ann Meehan of GCH in a time of 18.24, ahead of clubmate Edal Kelly in 18.47 and Karla Murray with 20.25.