Weekly Galway Athletics Report

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The second weekend of National Senior Track and Field Championships was held in Morton Stadium in Santry, Dublin, Saturday and Sunday last, with a hugely exciting two days of action and more Galway medal success

There was yet more success for Sean Breathnach of Galway City Harriers, who secured his 18th outdoor National title, via a comprehensive victory in the Weight for Distance throw,with a best throw of 8.24metres. Breathnach also placed third and claimed bronze in the Shot Putt behind Finn Valley brothers John and James Kelly, despite Achilles trouble he still managed a best of 16.39 metres.

Sarah Quinn of NUI Galway AC and St Colman’s South Mayo excelled as she took the 100m Hurdles crown, with a great finish to pip Lily Ann O’ Hora for gold.

Robert McDonnell of GCH is another who excelled on Sunday last, making the final of the 200m,and setting a personal best of 21.40 to take fourth place overall in a high-quality field

GCH were well represented across the weekend, with -Robert Meagher, Patrick Lyons and Joseph Doherty competing wellin the heats of 200m

Three Galway ladies competed in the 800m heats – Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell placed 7th in her race and the GCH duo of Sarah Laniganand, Kathryn Casserly were 5th and 8th respectively in their heats.

In the Men’s 800m five Galway athletes competed in the heats and just missed a final spot- GCH athletes Keith Fallon in fourth was closest, with good outings alsofrom young stars such as Barry Murphy of GCH and the Craughwell trio of Ben Garrard, Luke Evans, and Jack Miskella, who made a brave front running effort to qualify that just came up short .

East Galway AC 5k

East Galway AC held a very successful and well organized 5k race Saturday last in Skehana

There were some great times seen across the field of over 100 athletes who competed, with GCH athlete David Carter first over the linein 15.57 just ahead of Shane Scully of Nenagh Olympic second in the sametime, with Tony Harty of Killarney Valley AC third in 15.59

First lady home was Fiona Santry of East Cork AC in a fast 17.37, ahead of Edel Gaffney second in 18.11, and Anne Marie Connellan of Ennis Track AC third in 18.25,

National Junior and Masters Track and Field Championships

The National Junior and Masters Track and Field Championships will be held next weekend, with the Juniors taking place on Saturday and the Masters on Sunday, both in Santry, Dublin, with many of Galway’s top athletes competing, across both days of action.