Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Castlegar AC Games

Castlegar Athletics Club held their fourth and final evening of athletics on Merlin Woods City Park last Friday night, with another series of track and field events.

Highlight of the evening was a double win in the Senior Men’s 3000m and 1km races, by the talented Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC,clocking 10.04 and 2.53 respectively.

Karen Quirke of GCH won the Ladies 200 m with a blistering finish, while in the Field, Justin Lane of Tuam was victorious in Long Jump.

There were a host of juvenile track and field events also on the well-attendedprogramme.

Sean McDermott, and the entire Castlegar club are to be complimented for bring athletics into the community over the last four weeks

Connacht Track and Field Events

The Connacht Athletes Board held two days of competition last weekend, at Craughwell on Saturday and at Athlone IT track on Sunday. On Day one, the Long Jump and Shot Putt events were held at Craughwell AC’s superb new facility. In the Long Jump, there were wins for Jack Hession of Tuam, and Craughwell athletes Ella Farrelly in the U14 Girls, Grace Keaveney (U15), Aisling Larkin (U14), Laura Cunningham l (Senior), and in the U19s LeanaghGilligan, with the best jump of the day, a massive 5.40 metres.

In the Boys events, Darragh Kelly of Craughwell won the U14 event, with Stephen Mannion of South Galway taking the U 16 Boys.

In the Shot, Liam Shaw threw a huge 16.06 metre throw to win the U16 Boys event There were also wins for Saoirse Hunter and Ella Rafferty of Tuam in the Girls events, and Cian Rafferty of Tuam in the Boys

On Sunday a track programmetook place, with events over 100m, 800m and 3000m.

Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell took the honours in the Ladies 800m with a time of 2.20, just ahead of Kathryn Casserly of GCH in 2.23. In the Men’s events, Kyle Moorhead of Craughwell took centre stage with a cracking run of 1.57 in the combined U18/19 race,with Barry Murphy of GCH also breaking the 2-minute barrier. In the Senior Men’s race, Jack Miskella of Craughwell just pipped Keith Fallon of GCH to the line, with both clocking 1.58.

Jack Dempsey of GCH took the Men’s 100m in 11.04, with David Mannion of South Galway winning the U16 Boys race.In the girl’s events, Ella Farrelly of Craughwell won the U 14 100m

Over 3000m, the Craughwell pair of Emma Boyle and Emily Miskella impressed in second and third in the Ladies section, behind Joanne Loftus, while William Fitzgerald had a great run in 8.56 taking second in the Men’s race.

Belfast Track event

GCH and NUIG athletes competed last week in Belfast. Sarah Quinn of NUIG had another convincing win in the 100m hurdles with 13.89 and was just pipped by Lauren Roy I’m the 100m.

Owen Scully of GCH clocked a season best over 200m of 23.43.

Sarah Lanigan of GCH ran a personal best over 800m with a 2.13.9 to come second overall.

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The National Senior Track and Field Championships will take place over the next two weekends in Santry, Dublin, with many of Galway’s top athletes booked in to compete.This weekend features track events over 100, 400m flat and hurdles, 5000m, and in the field, the Long Jump, Hammer,Weight Height throw, Javelinand HighJump will all take place.

Road Racing Fixtures

East Galway AC will host a 5k event on 29th August next in Skehana, with further details to follow.