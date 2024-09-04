Weekly Galway Athletics Report

World U20 Championships

Seán Doggett of Athenry AC and Stephen Mannion of South Galway AC had a very rewarding week in Peru at the World Athletics U20 Championships in the capital Lima. Doggett competed Tuesday with the Mixed 4x400m Relay team of Conor Kelly, Daisy Walker, Sean Doggett and Niamh Murray , and the squad finished fourth in their heat in 3:26.40, just missing a final berth Doggett next competed in the Men’s 400m, with the heats on Wednesday morning- The Athenry athlete made it through his heat with a fast 47.13 clocking, and then placed 7th in his Semi Final. Mannion and Doggett featured on the Men’s 4x400m Relay team (pictured), with the squad making it through their semi final, in a National record and then raced admirably in the final, along with team members Conor Kelly and David Davitt placing 7th overall

Paralympics for Bocquet

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC is currently competing in Paris this week, on the Irish squad for the Paralympic Games. Bocquet competes in three events, the 100m, 1500m and 5000m in the T54 Class. Bocquet placed a fine eighth spot in the 5000m final last Saturday , followed by a sixth placing in the 1500m heats on the 2nd September, with the 100m Heats to follow on the 4th September

Craughwell 10k and 10 Miles

The Craughwell AC organised 10 Miles and 10k road races were held Sunday last . The 10k was won by Damien Carter in 34.13 with first lady home Deirdre Gibbons of GCH. In the 10 Miles event Barry Hartnett of Dundrum AC won the race in 55.20, ahead of Karl Lenihan of West Limerick and Michael Flanagan of GCH . The Ladies event was a close-run affair, with Emma Boyle of Craughwell AC just pipping Jane Ann Meehan after a great battle, clocking 63.56 to 64.13 for second. Eimear O Leary of GCH placed third.