Weekly Athletics Report

Athenry 10k

The annual Fields of Athenry 10k attracted a record entry of almost 1900 athletes on takes place St Stephens Day at 11 am in the town, The traditional post-Christmas race organised by host club Athenry AC was once again a resounding success with a top-quality field in attendance. This year’s winner was John Travers of Donor Harriers AC with a dominant second-half performance winning in 30 minutes exactly. Next home was Craughwell duo William Fitzgerald and Jamie Fallon in second and third respectively. The ladies’ winner was UK visitor, Alice Goodall, clocking 34.12 for first place, Goodall is a European U23 track champion and was a welcome visitor to the race. Second place went to Isabel Oakes of Sligo AC, with Catherine Thornton of GCH continuing her run of podiums at the event taking the third spot.

Men’s Top 3 at Athenry 10K – Jamie Fallon ( 3rd) winner John Travers and 2nd William Fitzgerald.

Athenry 10K Ladies winner Alice Goodall with race sponsor Pat Callanan.

Resolution Run

The 14th annual Resolution Run 5k was held in bitterly cold conditions on New Year’s Day in Galway City and it attracted over 350 runners to the Claddagh start and finish lines. The winner on the day was Craughwells Kyle Moorhead in 16.15, with clubmate Mathys Bocquet second, and John Dolan of Clane AC third. The Ladies winner was Kathryn Casserly now with Castlegar AC, in a time of 18.57, just ahead of Keilah Murray and Sarah Collins of GCH in second and third.

National Indoor League

In a testament to the strength in depth of Galway Athletics at present, three of the clubs in the county competed in Round 1 of the National Indoor Track and Field League last weekend. In the Ladies’ events, GCH placed 8th, with Craughwell 9th and Tuam in 14th spot. In the Men’s, GCH were 6th overall with Craughwell in 7th and Tuam in 11th. Round 2 is this weekend in Dublin with places in the final at stake.

Celtic Cross Country

Congratulations to Declan O’Connell of Craughwell AC who has been selected on a strong U17 squad to represent Ireland in the Celtic Cross Country Championships in Renfrew, Glasgow, Scotland this weekend. The group travel to Scotland on Friday and compete on Saturday.

Photo credit John O’Connor