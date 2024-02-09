Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~2 minutes read

Weekend Third-Level Camogie Preview

Share story:
Weekend Third-Level Camogie Preview

Saturday is a massive day for the University of Galway Senior and Junior Camogie teams as they both go in search of silverware at the Connacht GAA Centre. At 3 pm the University of Galway Senior team will take on Mary Immaculate College on the grass pitches in the Purcell Cup Semi-Final, while at 6 pm the Junior team will take on the University of Limerick in the Dome in the Corn Uí Mhaolagáin final. It promises to be a fantastic weekend of Camogie in Bekan this weekend, with the Ashbourne Cup semi-finals taking centre stage on Saturday. At 2 pm it’s the University of Limerick against UCC and at 4 o’clock, DCU meet fellow Dublin college TUD. The UL panel includes six Galway girls, Aine Keane (St Thomas), Sarah McCurtin (Craughwell), Aoibheann Barry (Kinvara), Alannah Fahy (Carnmore), Aoibhe Carr (Clarinbridge) and Jennifer Hughes (Carnmore).

Ahead of the biggest weekend of the year for third-level camogie, former CEO of the Camogie Association Sinead O’Connor, now part of the organising team from the host college University of Galway, spoke to John Mulligan…

Get your tickets for the weekend through the following link! https://www.universe.com/…/electric-ireland-third-level…

Cover photo courtesy of University of Galway Camogie Instagram page

Share story:

Galway United sign left back Al-Amin Kazeem from Colchester

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Al-Amin Kazeem, a young talented left-back, on a half-season loan from Colchester United for the for...

Tom Lally is special guest on Over the Line next Monday

Former Galway United and Celtic goalkeeper Tom Lally will be the special guest on Over the Line next Monday night as we look back on his glittering career...

League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity announce rise in prize money ahead of 2024 season

The League of Ireland and SSE Airtricity have announced a rise in the overall prize money for the League of Ireland by €110,000, equating to 17%, ahead ...

Kingfisher to host Eurohockey Indoor Championships this weekend

Some of the best hockey players in Europe are in Galway this weekend for the Eurohockey Women’s Indoor Championship with the matches getting underway to...