Weekend Third-Level Camogie Preview

Share story:

Saturday is a massive day for the University of Galway Senior and Junior Camogie teams as they both go in search of silverware at the Connacht GAA Centre. At 3 pm the University of Galway Senior team will take on Mary Immaculate College on the grass pitches in the Purcell Cup Semi-Final, while at 6 pm the Junior team will take on the University of Limerick in the Dome in the Corn Uí Mhaolagáin final. It promises to be a fantastic weekend of Camogie in Bekan this weekend, with the Ashbourne Cup semi-finals taking centre stage on Saturday. At 2 pm it’s the University of Limerick against UCC and at 4 o’clock, DCU meet fellow Dublin college TUD. The UL panel includes six Galway girls, Aine Keane (St Thomas), Sarah McCurtin (Craughwell), Aoibheann Barry (Kinvara), Alannah Fahy (Carnmore), Aoibhe Carr (Clarinbridge) and Jennifer Hughes (Carnmore).

Ahead of the biggest weekend of the year for third-level camogie, former CEO of the Camogie Association Sinead O’Connor, now part of the organising team from the host college University of Galway, spoke to John Mulligan…

Get your tickets for the weekend through the following link! https://www.universe.com/…/electric-ireland-third-level…

Cover photo courtesy of University of Galway Camogie Instagram page