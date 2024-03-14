Weekend National Basketball League Preview

Maree BC and Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU must win on the road in the final weekend of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League to be in with a chance of securing the top seed in the South Conference for the post-season. A win for the Galway side against fellow playoff-bound Killester will give head coach Charlie Crowley back-to-back number-one seedings going into the last eight. Should they fall to a defeat in Clontarf, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU could leapfrog them by completing a regular season double over Cork rivals Energywise Ireland Neptune, whom they defeated on the opening day of the season.

“They’re a formidable side,” said Maree coach Charlie Crowley about upcoming opponents Killester. “They’ve proven to be one of the best sides in the country for the last number of years. I think we’re seeing the best of them now,” he added, before turning his attention closer to home. I think last weekend was a real disappointment for us,” admits Crowley. (A 17-point defeat against Griffith College Éanna) “Probably one of the only times this year where nearly everyone was off the pace. How you respond to those games is a true test of your character. The way things have fallen, we’ve been up against playoff teams five out of our last seven games, so it gives a good indicator of what to expect for the playoffs.”

Maigh Cuilinn’s final game in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League following their relegation sees them host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, who will surely have one eye looking towards next weekend’s trip to either Killester or Griffith College Éanna with little on the line for either side in this one.

In the Women’s Superleague, a place in the promotion/relegation playoff against iSecure Swords Thunder awaits the University of Galway Mystics or Portlaoise Panthers. Two-win Mystics will need to beat SETU Waterford Wildcats to leapfrog Portlaoise and end their relegation concerns.

MissQuote.ie Super League: Saturday, March 16th at 4 pm – University of Galway Mystics v SETU Waterford Wildcats, Kingfisher Gym

InsureMyVan.ie Super League: Saturday, March 16th at 7.15 pm – Killester v Maree BC, IWA Clontarf; at 7.30 pm Maigh Cuilinn v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Kingfisher Sports Arena