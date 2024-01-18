18 January 2024
Weekend local Golf results – Jan 14th
LOUGHREA – Winter League 7, which was kindly Sponsored by St. Brendans Credit Union, Loughrea: Division 1 – 1st Sylvestor Nestor 28 points, 2nd Stephen Geary 28 points; Division 2 – 1st George Long 29 points, 2nd John Lawlor 29 points; Division 3 – 1st John Paul Kelly 31 points, 2nd Michael Hynes 30 points. Ladies 12 hole results: Category 1 Winner: Marie Hannon Healy 27pts, Category 2 Winner: Pauline Cooney 24pts.
CONNEMARA – Fourball Betterball: Men’s: 1st Seamus Burke & Bernard McNamara 46pts, 2nd John V McDonagh & Peter Higgins 46pts, 3rd Tom Kearney & Pat Halloran 43pts. Ladies: 1st Evelyn King & Kathleen Burke 40pts, 2nd Bernadette Costello & Helen Costello 40pts. Ladies 9 Hole: 1st Lorraine DeCourcey (18) 16pts. Results Friday 12th January 2024 Open Stableford – Mens Overall Winner: Robert Duffy (17) 39pts, Division 1 (Handicap up to 11.8): 1st John Royliston (6) 38pts 2nd Ian O’Donohue (10) 37pts, Division 2 (Handicap 11.9 to 54.0): 1st Pat O’Rourke (17) 38pts 2nd Padraic Moran (13) 37pts, Gross: David Tierney (0) 34pts gross. Ladies: 1st Ann O’Donoghue (30) 37pts 2nd Deirdre O’Connor (21) 34pts Gross Grainne O’Malley (16) 19pts gross
ATHENRY – Men’s 15 Hole Singles Stableford: 1st Kevin Greally (16) 36pts, 2nd Tomas McGrath (11) 36Pts, Gross Sean O’Connell (-1) 31 Gross Pts, Category A Gerard Fahy (10) 34 Pts, Category B Martin Murphy (18) 31 Pts, Category C John Fox (24) 35Pts.
GORT – Men’s Result: 18 Hole Singles Stableford. Cat 1 Niall O Shaughnessy (11) 42pts, Cat 2 Micheal Cahill (12) 41pts, Cat 3 David Daly (19) 47pts, Cat 4 Pat McNamara (24) 46pts.
MOUNTBELLEW – Winter League Round 1: Winner: Seamus Cannon (25) 38pts, Category 1: Eoin Keating (4) 31pts, Category 2: (1st) Ray Moore (14) 36pts, Cat. 2 (2nd): Geoff Kirby (16) 36pts, Category 3: (1st) Dermot Murphy (20) 37pts, Cat. 3 (2nd): Michael Conneally (22) 36pts
CREGMORE – Men’s 18 Hole Stableford off the White tees (NQ): Cat 1 (0-10): Darragh Moran (10) 30pts, Cat 2 (11-16): Patrick O’Brien (13) 32pts, Cat 3 (17-21): Martin Corcoran (18) 33pts, Cat 4 (22-54): Kyle Higgins (28) 34pts
DUNMORE DEMESNE – Winter League Round 1: Cat 1 – 1st Darren O’Malley 22pts, 2nd Michael Walsh 20pts. Cat 2 – 1st James Gaffney 22pts (BD), 2nd Paul Cheevers 22pts. Cat 3 – 1st Sean Molloy 27pts, 2nd Padraig Boyle 24pts. Cat 4 – 1st Attracta Gilmore 20pts, 2nd Cathy Finnegan 18pts (BD)
TUAM – Weekend Singles: 1st Declan Mulligan (21) 35Pts, 2nd Joe Mannion (34) 35Pts, 3rd Kevin Tighe (14) 34Pts.