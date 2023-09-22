22 September 2023
Weekend Ladies Football Club Fixtures
Galleon Restaurant Adult Championship Fixtures for weekend 22/23/24th September – Round 3
Senior A
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Claregalway Sunday 24th 12 noon in Clonberne Referee Tom Ryder
Caltra Cuans vs Corofin – Saturday 23rd 8pm in Caltra New Pitch Referee John Devlin
Senior B
Naomh Mhuire vs Tuam Cortoon Saturday 23rd Sept. 5 pm in Oraqnmore Referee Frank Kinneen
Maigh Cuilinn vs Dunmore McHales Saturday 23rd, 6.15 pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Katie Kilbane
Intermediate Group 1
Annaghdown vs Bearna – Sat. 23rd, 5.30 pm in Annaghdown – Referee Ronan McNulty
St. Brendans vs Salthill Knocknacarra – Sat. 23rd, 5 pm in Ballygar – Referee Tom Ryder
Intermediate Group 2
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Glen. Williamstown Sat. 23rd Sept. 5.45 in Leitir Moir Referee John Donovan
St. James vs An Fhariche Clonbur – Saturday 23rd in Mervue Referee Martin Collins
Junior A Group 1
Claregalway B vs Oughterard Saturday 23rd, 5.30 pm in Knockdoemore Referee John Cahill
St. Furseys vs Caherlistrane Saturday 23rd, 6 pm in Headford Referee Brian O’Donovan
Junior A Group 2
Micheal Breathnach vs St. Gabriels Saturday 23rd, 6 pm in Inverin Referee Liam O’Conghaile
Grainne Mhaols vs Menlough Skehana Saturday 23rd, 5 pm in Letterfrack Referee Martin Corcoran
Junior B Group 1
Milltown vs St. Marys Sunday 24th, 12noon in Milltown Referee John Donovan
Annaghdown vs Ballinasloe – Saturday 23rd, 7.30 pm in Annaghdown Referee Kevin Egan
Junior B Group 2
Monivea Abbey vs Corofin Sunday 24th, 2.15 pm in Monivea Referee Noel Dempsey
Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Saturday 23rd 5.45 pm in Kilconly Referee John Devlin
Junior C Group 1
An Spidéal vs Mountbellew Moylough Sun. 24th, 1 pm in Spiddal – Referee Frank Kinneen
Carna Caiseal vs An Cheathru Rua Sun 24th, 3.30 pm in Carna Referee Katie Kilbane
Junior C Group 2
Dunmore McHales vs S. Knocknacarra – Sun 24th, Sept 4 pm in Dunmore Referee PJ Rabbitte
Glinsk vs Claregalway – Sun 24th, 2 pm in Glinsk Referee John Martin
Junior D Group 1
Caltra Cuans vs Oilean Aran Sunday 24th, 1.30 pm in Caltra Referee Brian O’Donovan
Naomh Mhuire- Bye
Junior D Group 2
St. Michaels vs Bearna Sunday 24th 2 pm in Westside Referee Ronan McNulty
Loughrea vs Na Piarsaigh Sunday 24th 5 pm in Bushfield Referee David Cunningham
Junior E Group 1
Grainne Mhaols vs Maigh Cuilinn Sun. 24th 3 pm in Clifden Referee Martin Corcoran
Naomh Mhuire vs St. James Sunday 24th, 2 pm in Oranmore Referee Pat Hansberry
Maigh Cuilinn vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe Thursday 21st, 7 pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Katie Kilbane
Junior E Group 2
Tuam Cortoon vs Corofin Sunday 24th Sept. 4.30 pm in Tuam Stars Referee TBC
Monivea Abbey vs Oughterard Sunday 24th, 12.30 pm in Monivea Referee Noel Dempsey
St. Furseys – Bye