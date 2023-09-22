Weekend Ladies Football Club Fixtures

Galleon Restaurant Adult Championship Fixtures for weekend 22/23/24th September – Round 3

Senior A

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Claregalway Sunday 24th 12 noon in Clonberne Referee Tom Ryder

Caltra Cuans vs Corofin – Saturday 23rd 8pm in Caltra New Pitch Referee John Devlin

Senior B

Naomh Mhuire vs Tuam Cortoon Saturday 23rd Sept. 5 pm in Oraqnmore Referee Frank Kinneen

Maigh Cuilinn vs Dunmore McHales Saturday 23rd, 6.15 pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Katie Kilbane

Intermediate Group 1

Annaghdown vs Bearna – Sat. 23rd, 5.30 pm in Annaghdown – Referee Ronan McNulty

St. Brendans vs Salthill Knocknacarra – Sat. 23rd, 5 pm in Ballygar – Referee Tom Ryder

Intermediate Group 2

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Glen. Williamstown Sat. 23rd Sept. 5.45 in Leitir Moir Referee John Donovan

St. James vs An Fhariche Clonbur – Saturday 23rd in Mervue Referee Martin Collins

Junior A Group 1

Claregalway B vs Oughterard Saturday 23rd, 5.30 pm in Knockdoemore Referee John Cahill

St. Furseys vs Caherlistrane Saturday 23rd, 6 pm in Headford Referee Brian O’Donovan

Junior A Group 2

Micheal Breathnach vs St. Gabriels Saturday 23rd, 6 pm in Inverin Referee Liam O’Conghaile

Grainne Mhaols vs Menlough Skehana Saturday 23rd, 5 pm in Letterfrack Referee Martin Corcoran

Junior B Group 1

Milltown vs St. Marys Sunday 24th, 12noon in Milltown Referee John Donovan

Annaghdown vs Ballinasloe – Saturday 23rd, 7.30 pm in Annaghdown Referee Kevin Egan

Junior B Group 2

Monivea Abbey vs Corofin Sunday 24th, 2.15 pm in Monivea Referee Noel Dempsey

Kilconly vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Saturday 23rd 5.45 pm in Kilconly Referee John Devlin

Junior C Group 1

An Spidéal vs Mountbellew Moylough Sun. 24th, 1 pm in Spiddal – Referee Frank Kinneen

Carna Caiseal vs An Cheathru Rua Sun 24th, 3.30 pm in Carna Referee Katie Kilbane

Junior C Group 2

Dunmore McHales vs S. Knocknacarra – Sun 24th, Sept 4 pm in Dunmore Referee PJ Rabbitte

Glinsk vs Claregalway – Sun 24th, 2 pm in Glinsk Referee John Martin

Junior D Group 1

Caltra Cuans vs Oilean Aran Sunday 24th, 1.30 pm in Caltra Referee Brian O’Donovan

Naomh Mhuire- Bye

Junior D Group 2

St. Michaels vs Bearna Sunday 24th 2 pm in Westside Referee Ronan McNulty

Loughrea vs Na Piarsaigh Sunday 24th 5 pm in Bushfield Referee David Cunningham

Junior E Group 1

Grainne Mhaols vs Maigh Cuilinn Sun. 24th 3 pm in Clifden Referee Martin Corcoran

Naomh Mhuire vs St. James Sunday 24th, 2 pm in Oranmore Referee Pat Hansberry

Maigh Cuilinn vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe Thursday 21st, 7 pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Katie Kilbane

Junior E Group 2

Tuam Cortoon vs Corofin Sunday 24th Sept. 4.30 pm in Tuam Stars Referee TBC

Monivea Abbey vs Oughterard Sunday 24th, 12.30 pm in Monivea Referee Noel Dempsey

St. Furseys – Bye