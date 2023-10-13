Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Weekend Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell

Share story:
Weekend Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell

It’s a huge weekend in the local hurling calendar with the semi-finals of the senior and intermediate championships, the senior relegation final and both the Junior A and Senior B finals down for decision. Niall Canavan has been chatting to former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell to look ahead to all the games:

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Sylane v Ballinderreen – Sat 2 pm, Loughrea

Tynagh Abbey Duniry v Meelick-Eyrecourt – Sat 3.30 pm, Loughrea

County Junior A Hurling Final

Skehana Mountbellew Moylough v Loughrea – Sat 2.15 pm, Duggan Park

Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Portumna v Kilconieron – Sat 3.30 pm, Kilbeacanty

Senior B Hurling Final

Ahascragh Fohenagh v Mullagh – Sat 4 pm, Duggan Park

Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Turloughmore v Loughrea – Sun 1.45 pm Pearse Stadium

Sarsfields v St Thomas’ 3.30 pm Pearse Stadium

Share story:

Three Galway United players will be part of the Ireland Women’s Under-19 squad that will travel to Belgium for their 2023-24 UEFA European WU19 Champion...

Galway United v Treaty United preview

Airtricity League First Division champions Galway United play their last away game of the season on Saturday afternoon when they head to Limerick to take ...

Siobhan McCrohan named jont winner of Sportswoman of the Month

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Month award for September 2023 goes to joint winners, Ciara Mageean and Siobhán McCrohan. Siobhán McCro...

Over 2,000 runners expected to take part in Friday night's Croi Night Run

The 9th annual Croí Night Run 5k, sponsored by Benecol is taking place on the promenade in Salthill, Galway this Friday 13th October at 8pm. Due to the u...