Weekend Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell

It’s a huge weekend in the local hurling calendar with the semi-finals of the senior and intermediate championships, the senior relegation final and both the Junior A and Senior B finals down for decision. Niall Canavan has been chatting to former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell to look ahead to all the games:

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Sylane v Ballinderreen – Sat 2 pm, Loughrea

Tynagh Abbey Duniry v Meelick-Eyrecourt – Sat 3.30 pm, Loughrea

County Junior A Hurling Final

Skehana Mountbellew Moylough v Loughrea – Sat 2.15 pm, Duggan Park

Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Portumna v Kilconieron – Sat 3.30 pm, Kilbeacanty

Senior B Hurling Final

Ahascragh Fohenagh v Mullagh – Sat 4 pm, Duggan Park

Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Turloughmore v Loughrea – Sun 1.45 pm Pearse Stadium

Sarsfields v St Thomas’ 3.30 pm Pearse Stadium