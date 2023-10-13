13 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Weekend Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell
It’s a huge weekend in the local hurling calendar with the semi-finals of the senior and intermediate championships, the senior relegation final and both the Junior A and Senior B finals down for decision. Niall Canavan has been chatting to former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell to look ahead to all the games:
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Sylane v Ballinderreen – Sat 2 pm, Loughrea
Tynagh Abbey Duniry v Meelick-Eyrecourt – Sat 3.30 pm, Loughrea
County Junior A Hurling Final
Skehana Mountbellew Moylough v Loughrea – Sat 2.15 pm, Duggan Park
Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Portumna v Kilconieron – Sat 3.30 pm, Kilbeacanty
Senior B Hurling Final
Ahascragh Fohenagh v Mullagh – Sat 4 pm, Duggan Park
Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Turloughmore v Loughrea – Sun 1.45 pm Pearse Stadium
Sarsfields v St Thomas’ 3.30 pm Pearse Stadium