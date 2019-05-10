Weekend Galway Ladies Football Championship fixtures

Defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Galway LGFA Claregalway Hotel Sponsored Club Championship Round 1 May 11th 2019

Senior:

St. Brendans vs Claregalway Saturday 11th May @7.30pm                             

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Cuans Saturday 11th May @ 7 pm                    

Dunmore MacHales vs Annaghdown Saturday 1th May @7.45pm                               

Corofin vs Moycullen Saturday 11th May @7.30pm                                           

Intermediate

Menlough Skehana vs St. James Saturday 11th May @7.30pm                     

Clonbur vs Tuam Cortoon Saturday 11th May 1.30pm                                      

Barna vs Glenamaddy-Williamstown Saturday 11th May @ 7.30pm            

Junior A

Mountbellew-Moylough vs Claregalway B Sunday 12th @6pm                     

Salthill-Knocknacarra vs St. Gabriels Saturday 11th May @2pm                     

St. Marys vs Caherlistrane Sunday 12th May at 12 noon                                 

Grainne Mhaols vs Milltown Saturday 11th May @5pm in Clifden               

Junior B

Monivea-Abbey vs St. Furseys Saturday 11th May @2pm                                               

St. Michaels vs Naomh Mhuire Saturday 11th May @ 6pm                             

Glinsk vs Micheal Breathnachs Sunday 12th May @ 12 noon                         

Kilconly vs Kilkerrin-Clonberne Sunday 12th May TBC                                       

Junior C

Oughterard vs Ballinasloe Sunday 12th 6pm                                                         

Na Piarsaigh vs Oileain Aran Saturday 11th 7.30pm                                            

An Cheathru Rua vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe Sunday 12th @3.30pm                     

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Carna-Caiseal Sunday 12th @10am                     

