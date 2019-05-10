Weekend Galway Ladies Football Championship fixtures

Galway LGFA Claregalway Hotel Sponsored Club Championship Round 1 May 11th 2019
Senior:
St.
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Cuans Saturday 11th May @ 7 pm
Dunmore MacHales vs Annaghdown Saturday 1th May @7.45pm
Corofin vs Moycullen Saturday 11th May @7.30pm
Intermediate
Menlough Skehana vs St. James Saturday 11th May @7.30pm
Clonbur vs Tuam Cortoon Saturday 11th May 1.30pm
Barna vs Glenamaddy-Williamstown Saturday 11th May @ 7.30pm
Junior A
Mountbellew-Moylough vs Claregalway B Sunday 12th @6pm
Salthill-Knocknacarra vs St. Gabriels Saturday 11th May @2pm
St. Marys vs Caherlistrane Sunday 12th May at 12 noon
Grainne Mhaols vs Milltown Saturday 11th May @5pm in Clifden
Junior B
Monivea-Abbey vs St. Furseys Saturday 11th May @2pm
St. Michaels vs Naomh Mhuire Saturday 11th May @ 6pm
Glinsk vs Micheal Breathnachs Sunday 12th May @ 12 noon
Kilconly vs Kilkerrin-Clonberne Sunday 12th May TBC
Junior C
Oughterard vs Ballinasloe Sunday 12th
Na Piarsaigh vs Oileain Aran Saturday 11th 7.30pm
An Cheathru Rua vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe Sunday 12th @3.30pm
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Carna-Caiseal Sunday 12th @10am