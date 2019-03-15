Weekend Galway Handball Preview

Two Undefeated Players Clash in League Final

Joe O’Connell will play Cathal O’Conghaile in what promises to be a fantastic division 2 league this Friday evening in Claregalway. After over 250 league games across the four leagues, the final game of the league is down for decision. Joe won all three of his group games to qualify while the InisOirr player won his two group games, a quarter final and a semi final . The game starts at 8pm . All support appreciated.

Repeat or Revenge for Martin Mulkerrins

The semi-finals of the O’Neills Senior Singles takes place this Saturday in Kingscourt, Cavan. Martin Mulkerrins faces Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in a repeat of their semi-final clash at the Nationals a month ago. It was McCarthy who won that clash and then won the Championship. The Moycullen man will be hoping to avenge that loss and continue his defence of the All-Ireland title that he won for the first time last year. Mulkerrins has looked impressive in beating Dominick Lynch of Kerry 21-5 21-13 before beating Wexford’s Gavin Buggy, 21-8 21-5. McCarthy, who is a three-time All-Ireland champion himself, has yet to drop a game en route to the semi-final. It promises to be a fantastic game of handball.

Six Doubles Pairings Aiming to Reach Connacht Finals

There are six Connacht doubles semi finals taking place on Saturday with each pairing aiming to progress to the finals in two weeks time. Games take place in Moycullen, Claregalway, Williamstown and Salthill. Good luck to all our players.

MOYCULLEN 1pm

Junior B Doubles: Naoise Ó Flatharta & Máirtín Seoighe (Galway) v Danny Reilly & Alan Wrynn (Leitrim)

Junior C Doubles: Paul Conneely& Fiachra Mulkerrins (Galway) v Lose Oskov & Hugh Slevin (Sligo)

Junior Doubles: Seamus Conneely & Conor Noone (Galway) v Martin Raftery & Leo Logan (Leitrim)

CLAREGALWAY, 3pm

Masters B Doubles: Galway (Joe O’Connell & Tommy Duggan) v Michael Bruen & Gerry Coleman (Sligo)

WILLIAMSTOWN, 3pm

Over 35 B Doubles: Kieran Hanley & Patrick Ward (Galway) v Michael Browne & Mark Murphy (Sligo)

SALTHILL, 3pm

Diamond Masters A Doubles: William Corcoran & Michael Shaughnessy (Galway) v Mick Murphy & Michael McMorrow (Sligo)