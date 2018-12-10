Current track
Weekend Galway GAA results

10 December 2018

FOOTBALL RESULTS:

Division 2 football League
An Spideal 5-9 Menlough 3-3

Division 4 football League final
Dunmore MacHales 0-11 Corofin 0-9

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 A Shield final
Tuam Stars 1-16 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-6

HURLING RESULTS:

Challoner Trophies U21A1 Hurling Championship
St Thomas 1-11 Sarsfields 0-9
Killimordaly 2-17 Turloughmore 0-15

Challoner Trophies U21B Hurling Championship quarter final
Moycullen 4-16 Ballygar 2-11
Tommy Larkins 2-14 Pdraig Pearses 0-15

Challoner Trophies U21B1 Hurling Championship semi final
Ballinderreen 3-15 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-14

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 15A Hurling Cup final
Clarinbridge 1-8 Turloughmore 0-11

