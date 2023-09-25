Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

Weekend Galway GAA Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1

St James 2-6 Milltown 1-6Moycullen 2-11 Annaghdown 1-11An Spideal 2-7 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-9

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3Tuam Stars 0-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12

Claregalway 1-12 Dunmore MacHales 2-7

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Relegation ReplayCraughwell 1-15 Kilconieron 0-14Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Quarter FinalsCortoon Shamrocks 0-13 Oranmore-Maree 0-8Caltra 1-16 St Gabriel’s 1-6St Brendan’s 4-10 Clifden 0-6Micheal Breathnach 1-13 Williamstown 0-13Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – RelegationCorofin 0-11 An Cheathru Rua 1-7Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-15 Killererin 2-8Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter FinalLoughrea 0-17 Sarsfields 0-15OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship North Semi-FinalHeadford 3-13 Athenry 2-6Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-FinalKillimordaly 2-15 Turloughmore 1-17OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship Quarter FinalsTuam Stars 1-13 Moycullen 1-11Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-12 Corofin 1-12OCC Construction Junior A Football ChampionshipSt Michael’s 1-12 Glinsk 0-11 (North Final)An Cheathrú Rua 3-2 Killannin 1-7 AET (West Final)Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-FinalGort 0-13 Craughwell 0-11Junior D Hurling Championship Semi-FinalTurloughmore 0-15 Kiltormer 1-11Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-FinalCastlegar 1-15 Clarinbridge 2-6Junior F Hurling Championship Semi-FinalKillimor 2-20 Kilconieron 1-15Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Quarter FinalsAthenry 3-11 Turloughmore 0-10Oranmore-Maree 1-21 Loughrea 0-16Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Semi-FinalsBallinderreen 2-15 Ballygar 3-10Ardrahan 1-20 Kinvara 2-16Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Semi-FinalsAhascragh/Fohenagh 1-13 Padraig Pearses 0-5Killimordaly 0-14 Tommy Larkins 0-11

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Shield Quarter-FinalAbbeyknockmoy 4-11 Sylane 1-13

