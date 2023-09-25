25 September 2023
~2 minutes read
Weekend Galway GAA Results
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1
St James 2-6 Milltown 1-6Moycullen 2-11 Annaghdown 1-11 An Spideal 2-7 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-9
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3 Tuam Stars 0-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12
Claregalway 1-12 Dunmore MacHales 2-7
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Replay Craughwell 1-15 Kilconieron 0-14 Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals Cortoon Shamrocks 0-13 Oranmore-Maree 0-8 Caltra 1-16 St Gabriel’s 1-6 St Brendan’s 4-10 Clifden 0-6 Micheal Breathnach 1-13 Williamstown 0-13 Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Relegation Corofin 0-11 An Cheathru Rua 1-7 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-15 Killererin 2-8 Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final Loughrea 0-17 Sarsfields 0-15 OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship North Semi-Final Headford 3-13 Athenry 2-6 Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final Killimordaly 2-15 Turloughmore 1-17 OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship Quarter Finals Tuam Stars 1-13 Moycullen 1-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-12 Corofin 1-12 OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship St Michael’s 1-12 Glinsk 0-11 (North Final) An Cheathrú Rua 3-2 Killannin 1-7 AET (West Final) Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Final Gort 0-13 Craughwell 0-11 Junior D Hurling Championship Semi-Final Turloughmore 0-15 Kiltormer 1-11 Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final Castlegar 1-15 Clarinbridge 2-6 Junior F Hurling Championship Semi-Final Killimor 2-20 Kilconieron 1-15 Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Quarter Finals Athenry 3-11 Turloughmore 0-10 Oranmore-Maree 1-21 Loughrea 0-16 Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Ballinderreen 2-15 Ballygar 3-10 Ardrahan 1-20 Kinvara 2-16 Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-13 Padraig Pearses 0-5 Killimordaly 0-14 Tommy Larkins 0-11
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Shield Quarter-FinalAbbeyknockmoy 4-11 Sylane 1-13