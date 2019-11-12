Weekend Galway GAA Fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

Football Fixtures

Fri 15 Nov

Junior B Football Championship County Final (Replay):

At Duggan Park, Caltra V Oranmore-Maree, 7.30pm, Ref: G Cahill;

Sat 16 Nov

Division 7 North League Final:

At Mountbellew, Loughrea V Killererin, 2.30pm, Ref: S Lyons;

U20 A North Football Championship Semi-Finals:

At Cregg, Annaghdown V Claregalway, 11:30am, Ref: A Coyne;

At Glenamaddy, Northern Gaels V Corofin, 2pm, Ref: T Murphy;

U20 B North Football Championship Semi-Final:

At Milltown, Milltown/Kilconly V Caltra, 2pm, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte;

U20 B North Football Championship Quarter Final:

At Ballygar, St Brendan’s V St Mary’s, Athenry, 2pm, Ref: M Flaherty;

Sun 17 Nov

Division 1 Football League Final:

At Tuam Stadium, Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars, 2pm, Ref: J Molloy;

U20 A West Football Championship Semi-Finals:

At Na Forbacha, Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2pm, Ref: M MacGearailt;

At Maigh Cuilinn, Maigh Cuilinn V Oranmore-Maree, 2.30pm, Ref: K Quinn;

U20 B West Football Championship Semi-Final:

At Mervue, St. James V Killannin, 2pm, Ref: T Nally;

Hurling Fixtures

Sat 16 Nov

U21A Hurling Championship:

At Kenny Park, Liam Mellows V Ardrahan, 12:30pm, Ref: J Keane;

At Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Castlegar, 2pm, Ref: A Kelly;

U21A1 Hurling Championship:

At Kilconieron, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron, 2pm, Ref: M Conway;

U21B Hurling Championship:

At Tynagh, Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 2pm, Ref: P Murphy;

At Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V St Thomas, 2pm, Ref: K Collins;

Minor B Hurling Championship Final:

At Duggan Park, Cappataggle V Tommy Larkins, 2pm, Ref: J Mc Donagh;

Sun 17 Nov

U21A Hurling Championship:

At Duggan Park, St Mary’s Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 2pm, Ref: S Hynes;

U21B1 Hurling Championship:

At Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort, 2pm, Ref: V Burke;

At Sylane, Carnmore V Sylane, 2pm, Ref: R McNicholas;

