Weekend Galway GAA Fixtures

Football Fixtures
Fri 15 Nov
Junior B Football Championship County Final (Replay):
At Duggan Park, Caltra V Oranmore-Maree, 7.30pm, Ref: G Cahill;
Sat 16 Nov
Division 7 North League Final:
At Mountbellew, Loughrea V Killererin, 2.30pm, Ref: S Lyons;
U20 A North Football Championship Semi-Finals:
At Cregg, Annaghdown V Claregalway, 11:30am, Ref: A Coyne;
At Glenamaddy, Northern Gaels V Corofin, 2pm, Ref: T Murphy;
U20 B North Football Championship Semi-Final:
At Milltown, Milltown/Kilconly V Caltra, 2pm, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte;
U20 B North Football Championship Quarter Final:
At Ballygar, St Brendan’s V St Mary’s, Athenry, 2pm, Ref: M Flaherty;
Sun 17 Nov
Division 1 Football League Final:
At Tuam Stadium, Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars, 2pm, Ref: J Molloy;
U20 A West Football Championship Semi-Finals:
At Na Forbacha, Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 2pm, Ref: M MacGearailt;
At Maigh Cuilinn, Maigh Cuilinn V Oranmore-Maree, 2.30pm, Ref: K Quinn;
U20 B West Football Championship Semi-Final:
At Mervue, St. James V Killannin, 2pm, Ref: T Nally;
Hurling Fixtures
Sat 16 Nov
U21A Hurling Championship:
At Kenny Park, Liam Mellows V Ardrahan, 12:30pm, Ref: J Keane;
At Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Castlegar, 2pm, Ref: A Kelly;
U21A1 Hurling Championship:
At Kilconieron, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron, 2pm, Ref: M Conway;
U21B Hurling Championship:
At Tynagh, Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 2pm, Ref: P Murphy;
At Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V St Thomas, 2pm, Ref: K Collins;
Minor B Hurling Championship Final:
At Duggan Park, Cappataggle V Tommy Larkins, 2pm, Ref: J Mc Donagh;
Sun 17 Nov
U21A Hurling Championship:
At Duggan Park, St Mary’s Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 2pm, Ref: S Hynes;
U21B1 Hurling Championship:
At Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort, 2pm, Ref: V Burke;
At Sylane, Carnmore V Sylane, 2pm, Ref: R McNicholas;