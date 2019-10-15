Weekend Galway GAA Fixtures

Football Fixtures
Sat 19 Oct
Senior Football Championship Relegation Group:
At The Prairie, Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir, 2pm, Ref: J Molloy;
Intermediate Football Championship Final (Replay):
At Pearse Stadium, Mícheál Breathnach V Oughterard, 3.30pm, Ref: T Murphy;
Junior A Football Championship County Final:
At Pearse Stadium, Corofin V Killannin, 1.45pm, Ref: A Coyne;
U20 B Football Championship – North:
At Headford, Headford V St Brendan’s, 4pm, Ref: T Ryder;
At Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly/Milltown, 4pm, Ref: G Daly;
At Menlough, Menlough V Athenry, 4pm, Ref: M Gavin;
At Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Claregalway, 4pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas;
Sun 20 Oct
Senior Football Championship Final:
At Tuam Stadium, Corofin V Tuam Stars, 3.30pm, Ref: G O Conamha;
Minor A Football Championship County Final:
At Tuam Stadium, Caltra V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 1.30pm, Ref: G Lohan;
Hurling Fixtures
Sat 19 Oct
Senior B Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off Replay:
At Duggan Park, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 3.45pm, Ref: C Quinlan;
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Final:
At Duggan Park, Kilbeacanty V Castlegar, 3pm, Ref: D Staunton;
Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Finals:
At Loughrea, Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses, 2pm, Ref: Sm Moran;
At Loughrea, Sarsfields v Cappataggle or Kilnadeema/Leitrim, 3.30pm, Ref: M Conway;
Sun 20 Oct
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals:
At Kenny Park, Turloughmore V Kilconieron, 2pm, Ref: B Keon;
At Kenny Park, Kinvara V Moycullen, 3.45pm, Ref: K Collins;
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final:
At Duggan Park, Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 1.30pm, Ref: P Murphy;
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Semi Finals:
At Loughrea, St Thomas V Mullagh, 1.30pm, Ref: G Hurley;
At Duggan Park, Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 3pm, Ref: K Egan;