Weekend Galway GAA Fixtures

Football Fixtures

Sat 19 Oct

Senior Football Championship Relegation Group:

At The Prairie, Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir, 2pm, Ref: J Molloy;

Intermediate Football Championship Final (Replay):

At Pearse Stadium, Mícheál Breathnach V Oughterard, 3.30pm, Ref: T Murphy;

Junior A Football Championship County Final:

At Pearse Stadium, Corofin V Killannin, 1.45pm, Ref: A Coyne;

U20 B Football Championship – North:

At Headford, Headford V St Brendan’s, 4pm, Ref: T Ryder;

At Dunmore, Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly/Milltown, 4pm, Ref: G Daly;

At Menlough, Menlough V Athenry, 4pm, Ref: M Gavin;

At Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Claregalway, 4pm, Ref: R Mc Nicholas;

Sun 20 Oct

Senior Football Championship Final:

At Tuam Stadium, Corofin V Tuam Stars, 3.30pm, Ref: G O Conamha;

Minor A Football Championship County Final:

At Tuam Stadium, Caltra V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 1.30pm, Ref: G Lohan;

Hurling Fixtures

Sat 19 Oct

Senior B Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off Replay:

At Duggan Park, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 3.45pm, Ref: C Quinlan;

Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi Final:

At Duggan Park, Kilbeacanty V Castlegar, 3pm, Ref: D Staunton;

Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Finals:

At Loughrea, Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses, 2pm, Ref: Sm Moran;

At Loughrea, Sarsfields v Cappataggle or Kilnadeema/Leitrim, 3.30pm, Ref: M Conway;

Sun 20 Oct

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals:

At Kenny Park, Turloughmore V Kilconieron, 2pm, Ref: B Keon;

At Kenny Park, Kinvara V Moycullen, 3.45pm, Ref: K Collins;

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final:

At Duggan Park, Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 1.30pm, Ref: P Murphy;

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Semi Finals:

At Loughrea, St Thomas V Mullagh, 1.30pm, Ref: G Hurley;

At Duggan Park, Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 3pm, Ref: K Egan;

