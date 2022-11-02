Weekend Galway GAA Fixtures

Saturday, Nov 5th
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Final
At Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 12:30pm,
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Final Replay
At Loughrea, Rahoon Newcastle/Bearna Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 2pm
Senior Football Relegation Group:
At Oughterard, An Cheathrú Rua V Monivea-Abbey 1:30pm, Ref: Christopher Ryan
At Moycullen, St. James V Oughterard 1:30pm, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
U19 A Football Championship West Final:
At The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 2:30pm, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U19 B Football Championship:
At Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Athenry 2pm, Ref: P.J Rabbitte
Sunday, Nov 6th
Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals:
At Pearse Stadium, Sarsfields V St Thomas 12:30pm,
At Pearse Stadium, Loughrea V Clarinbridge 2:15pm,
Junior 1 Hurling Championship Final:
At Duggan Park, Ballygar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 3pm,
Intermediate Football Relegation:
At Cregg, Moycullen V St. Gabriels 12:30pm, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
At Milltown, Williamstown V Headford 12:30pm, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U19 B Football Championship West Final:
At Indreabhán, Mícheál Breathnach V Barna 1pm, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U17 A Football Championship Quarter Final:
At Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 11am, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U17 A Football League/Shield Semi-Finals:
At The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 11am, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
At Killannin, Killannin V Annaghdown 12:30pm, Ref: Noel Cummins