8 July 2024
Weekend Galway GAA Club Results and Reports
3 Dental Division 1 Football League Final
Corofin 1-11 Tuam Stars 1-9
3 Dental Division 2 Football League Final
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-11 Oughterard 0-7
3 Dental Division 3A Football League Final
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-13 Micheál Breathnach 1-7
3 Dental Division 3B Football League Final
Dunmore MacHales 2-18 Clifden 1-10
3 Dental Division 4A Football League Final
Killererin 2-14 Menlough 2-6
3 Dental Division 4B Football League Final
Tuam Stars 1-18 St Michael’s 1-11
3 Dental Division 4B Football League-Shield
Renvyle 3-17 Barna 2-12 (West Final)
St Mary’s Athenry 6-13 Padraig Pearses 0-4 (North Final)
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – North (P1)
Monivea-Abbey 0-14 Caherlistrane 0-6
Caltra 3-15 Corofin 2-11
Oranmore-Maree 6-10 Dunmore MacHales 4-10
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – West (P1)
St. James 4-13 Oughterard 3-7
An Cheathrú Rua 1-17 Killannin 1-15
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship – North
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-9 Headford 1-9
Mountbellew/Moylough W/O Caherlistrane –
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship – West
Salthill-Knocknacarra W/O Clifden –
Annaghdown 5-19 Fr. Griffin’s Éire Óg 0-10
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship – North
Dunmore MacHales W/O Kiltormer
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship – West
Barna 3-13 Oranmore-Maree 1-6
Gaeil na Gaillimhe W/O Killannin –
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-13 Moycullen 0-5
OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship Semi-Finals
Renvyle 3-12 Oughterard 1-8 (West)
St Gabriel’s 1-15 Ballinasloe 0-12 (North)
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 0-16 Ardrahan 0-11
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Football Championship
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-7 Caltra 0-9
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Football Championship – Group B
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-7 Milltown 0-10
Sweeney Oil U17 C West Football Championship
Killannin 4-23 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-13