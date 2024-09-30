30 September 2024
Weekend Galway GAA Club Results
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Moycullen 1-14 Oughterard 0-10
Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 Dunmore MacHales 0-7
Corofin 1-10 Killannin 1-7
Tuam Stars 1-10 Annaghdown 1-7
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals
Barna 1-13 Monivea Abbey 0-10
Claregalway 1-9 Caherlistrane 0-4
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Knockout Preliminary Quarter Final
St Thomas 2-21 Craughwell 1-13
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
St Brendan’s 1-9 Corofin 0-11
Kilconly 0-12 Mchel Breathnach 0-10
Glenamaddy 1-8 An Spideal 0-9
St Michael’s 0-8 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-5
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final
Oileain Arainn 0-8 Williamstown 0-7
OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship
West Semi Final – Carna-Caiseal 1-9 Fr. Griffin’s Eire Og 0-9
North Semi Final – Headford 2-14 Athenry 1-8
OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship
Quarter Final – Tuam Stars 0-15 St Michael’s 1-10
Relegation Play Off – Annaghdown 2-12 Barna 1-7
Quarter Final – Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-11 Corofin 0-5
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship West Final
St. James 3-6 Mchel Breathnach 1-7
Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Loughrea 2-16 Ballinderreen 0-20
Ask Acorn Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Killimordaly 2-19 Sarsfields 1-18
Ask Acorn Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Clarinbridge 4-6 Loughrea 1-14
Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Oranmore-Maree 2-11 Kilconieron 1-11
Athenry 6-25 Sarsfields 2-10
Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Kinvara 1-13 Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11
Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Fr Joe Walsh’s 2-14 St Thomas 2-13
Padraig Pearses 3-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-7
Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Final
Ballinderreen 1-13 Abbeyknockmoy 2-10