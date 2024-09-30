Galway Bay FM

30 September 2024

~2 minutes read

Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

Share story:
Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Moycullen 1-14 Oughterard 0-10
Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 Dunmore MacHales 0-7
Corofin 1-10 Killannin 1-7
Tuam Stars 1-10 Annaghdown 1-7

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals
Barna 1-13 Monivea Abbey 0-10
Claregalway 1-9 Caherlistrane 0-4

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Knockout Preliminary Quarter Final
St Thomas 2-21 Craughwell 1-13

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
St Brendan’s 1-9 Corofin 0-11
Kilconly 0-12 Mchel Breathnach 0-10
Glenamaddy 1-8 An Spideal 0-9
St Michael’s 0-8 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-5

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final
Oileain Arainn 0-8 Williamstown 0-7

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship
West Semi Final – Carna-Caiseal 1-9 Fr. Griffin’s Eire Og 0-9
North Semi Final – Headford 2-14 Athenry 1-8

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship
Quarter Final – Tuam Stars 0-15 St Michael’s 1-10
Relegation Play Off – Annaghdown 2-12 Barna 1-7
Quarter Final – Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-11 Corofin 0-5

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship West Final
St. James 3-6 Mchel Breathnach 1-7

Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Loughrea 2-16 Ballinderreen 0-20

Ask Acorn Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Killimordaly 2-19 Sarsfields 1-18

Ask Acorn Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Clarinbridge 4-6 Loughrea 1-14

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Oranmore-Maree 2-11 Kilconieron 1-11
Athenry 6-25 Sarsfields 2-10

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Kinvara 1-13 Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Fr Joe Walsh’s 2-14 St Thomas 2-13
Padraig Pearses 3-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-7

Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Final
Ballinderreen 1-13 Abbeyknockmoy 2-10

Share story:

The Full Time Whistle Podcast - Sunday September 29th

John Mulligan brings you all the reports from the weekend’s games in Gaelic Football, Hurling, Soccer, Rugby and everything that happened in local s...

Atlantic Masters Swimming Club Celebrates Tenth Anniversary This November

One of the biggest open water swimming clubs in the country will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. From an initial membership of just three,...

Connacht 36 Sharks 30 - Commentary and Reaction

Connacht produced one of their best second half performances in recent times coming from 27-7 down to beat the Sharks by six points at a passionate Dexcom...

'Saturday Six' with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (28th September 2024) is at the Curragh and in Listowel. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Newmarket, Haydock, Ripon, Mar...