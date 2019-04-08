Weekend Galway GAA club results

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Tommy Larkins 2-15 Castlegar 0-16
Liam Mellows 1-17 St Thomas 0-14
Turloughmore 4-18 Portumna 1-12
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Gort 3-11 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-15
Loughrea 3-17 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-16
Sarsfields 1-17 Cappataggle 1-14
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Athenry 1-19
Oranmore-Maree 1-18 Craughwell 1-16
Padraig Pearses 0-18 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-11
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Ardrahan 2-16 Abbeyknockmoy 1-9
Killimordaly 2-22 Ballinderreen 2-15
Clarinbridge 0-20 Mullagh 1-12
Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Kilconieron 2-21 Moycullen 3-16
Turloughmore 3-16 Carnmore 1-15
Kinvara 0-15 Sylane 0-15
Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Rahoon-Newcastle 1-15 Castlegar 0-12
Meelick Eyrecourt 0-20 An Spideal 0-12
Kiltormer 3-9 Annaghdown 2-12
Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Bearna-Na Forbacha 0-19 Ballygar 1-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-16 Ballinasloe 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging U 14 A Hurling Championship
Clarinbridge 1-7 Oranmore-Maree 1-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship
Kilconieron 2-15 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-4
FOOTBALL RESULTS
Bon Secours Hospital Division 1 Football League
Corofin 3-10 Milltown 3-8
Bon Secours Hospital Division 3 Football League
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-15 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-11
Corofin 2-14 Clonbur 2-9
Division 5 League (North)
Corofin 3-13 Caherlistrane 3-12
Division 7 Football League (North)
Killererin 2-9 Menlough 1-8
WERS Waste U-16 Football U-16 Division 1 West
Claregalway 6-9 Moycullen 4-7
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
Oranmore-Maree 4-4 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-6
Claregalway 11-11 Caherlistrane 1-5
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 West
Moycullen 1-16 St Michael’s 2-6
Barna 6-6 Micheál Breathnach 1-6
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
Dunmore MacHales W/O Athenry
Kinvara 5-12 Monivea-Abbey 0-6
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 West
Craughwell 5-10 Oranmore-Maree 2-5
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3
Caltra 3-13 Northern Gaels 0-6
Milltown 8-8 Killererin 3-5
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4
Claregalway 8-8 Clonbur 0-5
Oranmore-Maree 7-10 Salthill-Knocknacarra 4-8
Barna 3-9 Annaghdown 2-6
Wers Waste U-12 Group 3 A
Craughwell 2-7 Claregalway 3-3
Oughterard 6-3 St Michael’s 3-6
Killannin 6-7 Micheál Breathnach 4-3
Kinvara 6-2 Clarinbridge 3-3
Wers Waste U-12 Group 7
Northern Gaels 6-8 St Brendan’s 2-2
Menlough 6-6 Caltra 0-4
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 2B
Oranmore-Maree 4-10 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-6
Annaghdown 2-5 Barna 1-5
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 3B
Oranmore-Maree 3-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-6
Claregalway 8-9 Craughwell 1-5
WERS Waste U12 Group 9
Claregalway 2-2 Barna 0-3