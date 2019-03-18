Weekend Galway GAA club results

Despite the cancellation of several fixtures at the weekend due to the inclement weather, a number of club GAA games were played:
Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging U 14 A1 hurling Championship
Castlegar 3-5 Ballinderreen 3-2
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 0-14 Menlough 1-11
Monivea-Abbey 0-6 Micheal Breathnach 0-4
Headford 0-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-8
Division 4 Football League
Glenamaddy 0-16 Caltra 1-3
Minor A Football League West
Oranmore-Maree 1-14 St. James 1-9
Minor B Football League – West
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 10-16 Clonbur 2-8