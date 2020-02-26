Weekend Galway GAA Club Fixtures

It’s a busy weekend ahead in Galway with the opening round of games in the football leagues as well as the start of the U21 Hurling Championships:

SATURDAY, FEB 29th:

Division 1 football league (first team at home): Moycullen v Oileain Arann (1pm); An Spideal v Killannin (2pm); An Cheathru Rua v St Michaels (2pm), Mountbellew Moylough v Tuam Stars (2pm); Milltown v Corofin (2pm)

Division 2 football league: Barna v Kilconly (2pm); Claregalway v Headford (2pm); Oranmore Maree v Salthill Knocknacarra (2pm); Caherlistrane v Kilkerrin Clonberne (3.30pm); Annaghdown v Monivea Abbey (4pm)

Division 3 football league (all 2pm): Micheal Breathnach v Glenamaddy; Clifden v Cortoon Shamrocks

Division 4 football league (all 2pm): Killererin v Clonbur; Athenry v St Brendans; Fr Griffins/Eire Og v Menlough, Mountbellew Moylough v St Gabriels

Division 1 hurling league (3pm): Sarsfields v Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry; Gort v Turloughmore

Division 2 hurling league (3pm): Kilconieron v Craughwell; Meelick Eyrecourt v Beagh; Killimordaly v Ardrahan

U21 A Hurling Championship (first team at home – all 3pm): Sarsfields v Turloughmore; Cappataggle v Clarinbridge; Castlegar v Athenry; Meelick Eyrecourt v Liam Mellows

U21 A1 Hurling Championship (first team at home – all 3pm): Killimor v Ardrahan; Moycullen v Kilconieron; Killimordaly v Padraig Pearses; Craughwell v Oranmore Maree

Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship (first team at home – all 3pm): Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Loughrea; Ahascragh/Fohenagh v Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry; St. Thomas v Portumna; Mullagh/Kiltormer v Michael Cusacks

Under 21 ‘B1’ Hurling Championship (first team at home – all 3pm): Carnmore vs Ballinderreen; Sylane vs Ballinasloe; Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough vs Gort; Ballygar vs Annaghdown; Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Tommy Larkins; Kinvara vs Cois Fharraige; Rahoon/Newcastle vs Abbeyknockmoy

SUNDAY, MARCH 1st:

Division 3 football league: Corofin v Dunmore MacHales (11am)

Division 4 football league: Williamstown v Salthill Knocknacarra (11am)

Division 1 hurling league: Ballinderreen v St Thomas’ (3pm)

Division 3 hurling league: Kinvara v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon – 3pm)