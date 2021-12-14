Weekend Galway Club Hurling Fixtures

Sat 18 Dec
U20 A Hurling Championship Semi Final: At Kinvara, Carnmore V Clarinbridge, 1.30pm, Ref: G O Connor;
Sun 19 Dec
U20 A Hurling Championship Semi Final: At Kinvara, Castlegar V Oranmore-Maree, 12i.n. Ref: N Quinn;
U20 A Hurling Championship Shield Semi Final: At Cappataggle, Cappataggle V Turloughmore, 12i.n. Ref: B Keon;
U20 A Hurling Championship Shield Quarter Finals: At Castledaly, Gort V St Thomas, 12i.n. Ref: K Egan; At Athenry, Tommy Larkins V St Mary’s Athenry, 12i.n. Ref: S Byrne;
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Final: At Kenny Park, Loughrea V Sarsfields, 12:30pm, Ref: K Collins;
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Shield Final: At Carnmore, Maigh Cuilinn V Kinvara, 12i.n. Ref: D Kelly;
U20 B Hurling Championship Final: At New Inn, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinderreen, 11:30am, Ref: S Hynes;
U20 B Hurling Championship Shield Semi Finals: At Sylane, Ballinasloe V Sylane, 12i.n. Ref: D Staunton; At Clonfert, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 12i.n. Ref: P Campbell;