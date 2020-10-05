Weekend Galway Athletics Report

Galway County Cross Country championships

The first day of the Galway Cross Country Championships were held Sunday last on a superb course at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit. The event was hosted by Castlegar AC under the stewardship of Philip Madden and Stephen Casserly, and the windy conditions allied to a true cross-country course, provided a great test for the athletes

At Juvenile level, a full programme of events was held from U10 through to U18/20, with the Galway Senior races completing the programme

At U10 level, Clare River Harriers athletes made it a double victory for the club, with Katie Brogan taking the Girls title, with the Boys gold won by Patrick Lee. Craughwell won the Girls team title, while Tuam took the Boys version

In the U12 event a thrilling finish saw Craughwell athlete Stephen Joyce hold off fast finishing Liam Bailey of South Galway AC in the Boys race, while Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC won out in the Girls event. The team titles went to South Galway AC in the Boys and Tuam AC in the Girls event

At U14 level, Eva Ruane of Ballinasloe AC held off long-time leader Myah Gallagher of Tuam in a super U14 Girls race, while Enda Keane of East Galway timed his run to perfection to win the Boys event. Tuam AC claimed both team titles to make it five team golds on the day.

In the U16 races, Keela Loomes of GCH won the Girls 4km event , leading the GCH team to victory in the process, while Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell looked imperious as he raced away to gold in the U 16 Boys race.

The combined Boys U18/20 race saw the in-form William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC storm away from the field to claim gold in the Junior race , with Oisin Davis also of Craughwell first U18.

The U18/20 and Senior Ladies all raced together over a 4km circuit, and it was Laura Shaughnessy (pictured) of GCH who dominated the race, taking an early lead that she never relinquished, to take a commanding victory. There was an intriguing battle for second and third places, with Barbara Dunne of GCH trying everything to get away from the experienced Kathryn Casserly over the three-lap race; however, Casserly held on and had enough in the tank to kick away to take second place on the home stretch, ahead of Dunne who had a superb race in third. First Junior lady was Emma Boyle of Craughwell AC with a hugely impressive performance, with Helena O Keeffe of Loughrea winning the U18 event.

The Men’s race featured a battle royale between multiple previous champion Gary Thornton, and his young challenger, Aaron Brennan, both of GCH. A cagy early start to the race exploded into life as Thornton hit the front on the second lap of five and set for home, with only Brennan and Abbas Edris Adan of Castlegar able to stay close . Thornton pushed hard on the longer laps, but Brennan clung on gamely and there was less than twenty yards between them at several points ; however, the stamina of Thornton told in the end, and he raced home to yet another Galway title, ahead of a great run by Brennan in second and Adam in third. GCH claimed gold in both Men’s and Ladies team events

Day Two is due to be held this weekend and will feature the Uneven Ages Juvenile events from U9-19 and the Intermediate Men’s and Women’s events.