31 October 2023
Weekend Basketball Results
Maree Basketball made it four wins in a row since dropping the opening game of the season as they downed Energywise Ireland Neptune 89-79 in Calasanctius College on Saturday, to stay in a tie with the defending champions Ballincollig atop the South Conference standings. It sets up a fascinating clash between the sides in two weeks’ time. Elsewhere there were defeats for Maigh Cuilinn in the Men’s Superleague away to Ballincollig, for University of Galway Mystics away to Trinity Meteors, and for Titans at home to SETU Carlow.
InsureMyVan.ie Super League
Wednesday 25th October
Pyrobel Killester 97-67 Bright St. Vincent’s
Friday 27th October
Ulster University 76-100 Belfast Star
Saturday 28th October
Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig 94-73 Maigh Cuilinn
Templeogue 76-84 Griffith College Éanna
Maree 89-79 Energywise Ireland Neptune
Flexachem KCYMS 83-76 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
EJ Sligo All-Stars 86-100 UCC Demons
MissQuote.ie Super League
Saturday 28th October
Trinity Meteors 78-73 University of Galway Mystics
Pyrobel Killester 86-49 Portlaoise Panthers
SETU Waterford Wildcats 95-56 Ulster University
Sunday 29th October
The Address UCC Glanmire 73-87 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell
DCU Mercy 63-72 Catalyst Fr. Mathew’s
InsureMyVan.ie Division One
Saturday 28th October
Team Northwest 65-91 UCD Marian
Titans BC 77-92 SETU Carlow
Limerick Sport Eagles 82-95 Mater Private Malahide
Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 84-73 Drogheda Wolves
SETU Waterford Vikings 98-86 Scotts Lakers Killarney
Limerick Celtics 118-89 Killarney Cougars
Joels Dublin Lions 70-91 Moy Tolka Rovers
MissQuote.ie Division One
Saturday 28th October
Limerick Celtics 66-55 Moy Tolka Rovers
Limerick Sport Huskies 99-52 SETU Carlow
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 87-73 Oblate Dynamos
iSecure Swords Thunder 63-66 Templeogue
St. Paul’s Killarney 80-48 Marble City Hawks
McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 79-62 Phoenix Rockets