Weekend Basketball Results

Share story:

Maree Basketball made it four wins in a row since dropping the opening game of the season as they downed Energywise Ireland Neptune 89-79 in Calasanctius College on Saturday, to stay in a tie with the defending champions Ballincollig atop the South Conference standings. It sets up a fascinating clash between the sides in two weeks’ time. Elsewhere there were defeats for Maigh Cuilinn in the Men’s Superleague away to Ballincollig, for University of Galway Mystics away to Trinity Meteors, and for Titans at home to SETU Carlow.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Wednesday 25th October

Pyrobel Killester 97-67 Bright St. Vincent’s

Friday 27th October

Ulster University 76-100 Belfast Star

Saturday 28th October

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig 94-73 Maigh Cuilinn

Templeogue 76-84 Griffith College Éanna

Maree 89-79 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Flexachem KCYMS 83-76 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

EJ Sligo All-Stars 86-100 UCC Demons

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday 28th October

Trinity Meteors 78-73 University of Galway Mystics

Pyrobel Killester 86-49 Portlaoise Panthers

SETU Waterford Wildcats 95-56 Ulster University

Sunday 29th October

The Address UCC Glanmire 73-87 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

DCU Mercy 63-72 Catalyst Fr. Mathew’s

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday 28th October

Team Northwest 65-91 UCD Marian

Titans BC 77-92 SETU Carlow

Limerick Sport Eagles 82-95 Mater Private Malahide

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 84-73 Drogheda Wolves

SETU Waterford Vikings 98-86 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Limerick Celtics 118-89 Killarney Cougars

Joels Dublin Lions 70-91 Moy Tolka Rovers

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday 28th October

Limerick Celtics 66-55 Moy Tolka Rovers

Limerick Sport Huskies 99-52 SETU Carlow

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 87-73 Oblate Dynamos

iSecure Swords Thunder 63-66 Templeogue

St. Paul’s Killarney 80-48 Marble City Hawks

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 79-62 Phoenix Rockets