Weekend Basketball Preview

After last weekend’s Cup semi-finals, it’s a full programme of National League fixtures this weekend. There is a Galway derby with Maigh Cuilinn away at Maree, their head coach John Cunningham is looking forward to the occasion. “Obviously, it’s a tough matchup on paper, given their record and the quality of the players they’ve recruited. Despite it being halfway through the season, we’re still figuring ourselves out. When we’re good, we’re a match for anyone and when we’re not, we’re well off the mark. You only have to look at our last two games to see that. The positives from last week is that we didn’t crumble when Sligo made their run and we closed out the game well despite Grant (Olssen sitting out much of the 4th quarter. He’s carried a big offensive load for us for a long time, but we’re beginning to back him up on a more consistent basis. That’s what we need to beat the top teams like Maree.”

Elsewhere, in the Women’s Superleague, University of Galway Mystics are away to DCU Mercy in Dublin in Sunday, while in the Men’s Division One, Titans are in Derry to play Team Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday 12th January

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs UCC Demons, Tralee Sports Complex, 8 pm

Saturday 13th January

Belfast Star vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, De La Salle College, 6.30 pm

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs Bright St. Vincent’s, Neptune Stadium, 6.30 pm

Templeogue vs Ulster University, Nord Anglia International School, 7 pm

Griffith College Éanna vs Pyrobel Killester, Coláiste Éanna, 7 pm

Maree vs Maigh Cuilinn, Kingfisher Sports Arena, 7 pm

Flexachem KCYMS vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, 7.15 pm

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday 13th January

Pyrobel Killester vs FloMAX Liffey Celtics, IWA, 4.45 pm

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs The Address UCC Glanmire, Mercy Gym, 5 pm

Portlaoise Panthers vs Ulster University, St. Mary’s Hall, 6 pm

Sunday 14th January

DCU Mercy vs University of Galway Mystics, DCU Arena, 2.30 pm

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell vs Trinity Meteors, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 2.45 pm

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday 13th January

Team Northwest vs Titans BC, Foyle Arena, 4 pm

Joels Dublin Lions vs Limerick Sport Eagles, Coláiste Bride, 5.30 pm

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Killarney Cougars, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 6 pm

Mater Private Malahide vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Malahide Community School, 7 pm

UCD Marian vs Limerick Celtics, UCD Sports Centre, 7 pm

Drogheda Wolves vs SETU Carlow, Ballymakenny College, 7.30 pm

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, 8 pm

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday 13th January

Phoenix Rockets vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Lisburn Racquets Club, 3 pm

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles vs Marble City Hawks, Virginia Show Centre, 5 pm

St. Paul’s Killarney vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 7.30 pm

Sunday 14th January

Limerick Sport Huskies vs Oblate Dynamos, UL Arena, 1 pm

SETU Carlow vs iSecure Swords Thunder, Barrow Centre, 1 pm

Limerick Celtics vs Templeogue, Crescent College, 3.15 pm