Weekend Basketball Preview

The focus is back on the domestic league programme this weekend in Basketball. In the Men’s Superleague, Moycullen welcome Belfast Star to Galway on Saturday evening where John Cunningham’s side will be hoping to cause an upset against one of the league leaders, while UCD Marian host Maree in what is set to be another close battle. In the Women’s Superleague, high flying Maree host bottom side Marble City Hawks from Kilkenny. Looking ahead to the action is Adrian O’Neill…

Saturday 1st February 2020

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Coughlan CandS Neptune v DBS Éanna, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Maree, UCD, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v DCU Saints, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Moycullen v Belfast Star, Kingfisher, NUIG, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v Maxol WIT Wildcats, IWA Clontarf, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Maree v Marble City Hawks, Calasanctius College-Galway, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Trinity Meteors v NUIG Mystics, Trinity, 16:00;

UL Huskies v Portlaoise Panthers, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Ulster University, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Tipperary Knights v Griffith College Templeogue, Pres Thurles, 19:30;