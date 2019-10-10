Weekend Basketball Preview

There is another full programme of games this weekend in the National Basketball League’s with all four Galway sides in action on Saturday.

In the Women’s Super League, one of three unbeaten teams is newly-promoted Maree, and they will welcome the league champions, Liffey Celtics, to Galway on Saturday in what is expected to be one of the big games of the weekend. Maree boast a strong Irish core with some skilled underage stars stepping into the squad this year and will be hoping that home-court advantage will help them to have the edge this weekend. Liffey meanwhile come into the game off the back of a big win against Killester last weekend, that saw them outscore the Dubliners 35-12 in the final quarter of the game to win out 91-82 in the end. They’ll be hoping to carry that confidence through to this weekend’s clash. In the Women’s Division One, NUIG Mystics travel to Limerick to take on UL Huskies.

In the Men’s Super League on Saturday, Maree are away to Belfast Star and Moycullen make the trip to UCD Marian.

Saturday 12th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Maree, De La Salle, 18:30;

Pyrobel Killester v DBS Eanna, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Moycullen, UCD, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Phoenix, Carrickmacross, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v Marble City Hawks, IWA Clontarf, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Maree v Liffey Celtics, Calasanctius College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University v Waterford Vikings, UUJ, 15:00;

Limerick Sports Eagles v LYIT Donegal, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Portlaoise Panthers, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Killarney SC, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West v Griffith College Templeogue, Ballyshannon, 16:00;

Limerick Celtics v Trinity Meteors, St Munchins, 16:30;

UL Huskies v NUIG Mystics, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Ulster University v Phoenix Rockets, UUJ, 17:15;

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v Tipperary Knights, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;